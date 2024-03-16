Maxi Hughes: I Wasn’t Handpicked For This, I’m Here On Merit

Maxi Hughes (26-5-2, 5 knockouts) poses after making weight for his March 16 DAZN main event versus William Zepeda (29-0, 25 KOs) at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Photo Credit: Cris Esqueda, Golden Boy Promotions

LAS VEGAS — The opposite side of the marquee is nothing new to Maxi Hughes.

The unexpected part was the red-carpet treatment afforded by his rival’s promoter.

Yorkshire’s Hughes (26-5-2, 5 knockouts) is all in for a dangerous assignment versus Mexico’s William Zepeda (29-0, 25 KOs). The pair of Ring-rated top ten lightweights meet this Saturday in a WBA/IBF lightweight title eliminator. Golden Boy Promotions presents the DAZN event this Saturday from The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Zepeda, No. 5 at 135, is with Golden Boy Promotions, but Hughes has been given more than his fair shake. It comes in stark contrast to the treatment extended in his previous U.S. trip—in and out the ring.

“I’m absolutely buzzing,” Hughes told The Ring. “It’s what us fighters dream of. We had a similar opportunity when we fought in Oklahoma but most people there don’t generally care about boxing. Here, I’ve seen my face plastered all over billboards. Fans recognize me when they see me.

“It’s the mecca of all big fights. Not many UK fighters get the opportunity to headline here.”

The winner of Saturday’s bout will become the mandatory challenger to both the WBA and IBF lightweight titles.

Hughes, No. 9 at 135, was considered unlucky to have been dealt a defeat to George Kambosos Jr. (21-2, 10 KOs). Their July 22 ESPN headliner from Shawnee, Oklahoma saw Kambosos, No. 8 at 135, take a majority decision.

Hughes was left with a moral victory, though an actual one would have resulted in his first major title fight. Instead, it will be Kambosos, the former Ring champ, who will face Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) for the IBF title on May 12 in Perth, Australia.

Kambosos wound up with a home (country) game for the chance to regain one of his old belts. Hughes once again has to hit the road and fights for the opportunity he was wrongly denied. He enters this weekend with his head held high, knowing he earned his place at the table and with a title shot still within reach.

“The thing I’m honored about, I wasn’t handpicked or selected for this,” noted Hughes. “I’m here on merit. My place has been earned. To be honest, I expected the B-side treatment and the first-class treatment that Golden Boy has given me. Zepeda is their guy and I’m flying in from the other side of the ocean.

“Of course they are pushing him, that’s what promoters do. But they’ve been respectful about it the entire way and I appreciate it.”

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

