Callum Walsh stops Dauren Yeleussinov in 9, Feargal McCrory remains unbeaten

Callum Walsh acknowledges the fans after stopping Dauren Yeleussinov. Photo by Carlo Estonactoc

Callum Walsh gave his Irish fans a reason to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day a couple days early, stopping Dauren Yeleussinov in round 9 on Friday at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Walsh (10-0, 8 knockouts) got the job done at the 1:56 mark in their junior middleweight bout, as his nonstop barrage was halted by referee Eric Dali as Yeleussinov (11-4-1, 10 KOs) retreated to the ropes.

The win was the second straight at Madison Square Garden for Walsh, a 23-year-old from Cork, Ireland who now lives and trains in Hollywood, Calif. under the knowledgeable guidance of Hall of Famer Freddie Roach.

Walsh, a six-time Irish national champion as an amateur, made his first impression in the third round, when a right hook to the body hurt Yeleussinov, a 37-year-old Kazakh who is now based in Brooklyn.

Yeleussinov’s fortunes didn’t change in the fourth, when a left hand high on the head staggered him near the end of the round.

Yeleussinov has now lost three of his last four bouts.

Walsh, who entered the fight rated in the top 15 by both the WBC and IBF at 154 pounds, is likely to move up the rankings again with the WBC after picking up a regional belt from that sanctioning body.

The Walsh-Yeleussinov fight headlined a 360 Promotions card that was broadcast live by UFC Fight Pass.

Irish eyes were smiling on fan favorite southpaws on the undercard, as well.

In the co-main event, Feargal McCrory (16-0, 8 KOs) scored an emphatic win over Carlos Carlson (25-8, 16 KOs), punishing him to a third round stoppage in their junior lightweight bout.

The bout was stopped at the 2:07 mark as the 31-year-old from Coalisland, Northern Ireland punished Carlson to the body, leaving him defenseless to McCrory’s non-stop assault.

McCrory, a four-time Irish national champion, voiced his preparedness for a step up in competition afterwards.

“I’m ready to go any time. I don’t care who, where, when, you can ask Tom [Loeffler] and his matchmakers, anyone they sent me, yes, yes, yes,” said McCrory.

“Mighty” Joe Ward lived up to his nickname, demolishing the overmatched Derrick Webster at 2:25 of round two in their light heavyweight bout. Ward, a 2016 Olympian for Ireland, scored three knockdowns of Webster (29-5-1, 14 KOs), with the final blow coming from a southpaw straight left that put him on the canvas and caused the referee to waive the count.

Ward (11-1, 7 KOs) of Moate, Ireland has now won eleven straight since losing his pro debut in a freak accident, when his left kneecap was dislocated after falling.

Junior welterweight boxer Cletus Seldin scored a pair of big victories on the undercard, first defeating Jose Angulo by majority decision, and then proposing to his long-time girlfriend at center ring, getting a unanimous decision of yes.

Seldin (28-1, 23 KOs) of Brooklyn, N.Y. scored two knockdowns of Angulo (16-8, 9 KOs) to earn the win on two scorecards, 78-72 and 77-73, while the third had it 75-75.

Seldin, 37, has now won seven straight since his lone defeat, a unanimous decision loss to Yves Ulysse Jr. in 2017.

Staten Island's Reshat Mati (15-0, 8 KOs) started off his stint as a promotional free agent on a winning note, earning a unanimous decision over Irving Macias (15-5, 10 KOs) by scores of 80-72 on two cards and 79-73 on the third.

Nisa Rodriguez, a 2017 National Golden Gloves champion and NYPD police officer, won her professional debut in the show’s opening fight, outboxing Jozette Cotton (0-4-1) to a unanimous decision win in their four-round super middleweight bout. Two judges scored it 40-36 while the third had it 39-37, all for Rodriguez, who grew up in The Bronx, N.Y.