Lerato Dlamani Withdraws From Tomoki Kameda Rematch, Enters Talks For Arnold Khegai IBF Eliminator

Lerato Dlamani will move on from his biggest win to his most significant opportunity to date.

The Ring has confirmed that South Africa’s Dlamani has withdrawn from a planned rematch versus former titlist Tomoki Kameda. The two were due to meet on March 31 on ABEMA-TV in Nagoya, Japan.

Dlamani will instead enter talks with Arnold Khegai for a soon to be ordered IBF featherweight title eliminator. The Ring has learned that both parties accepted an invitation from the sanctioning body.

Original plans called for a Dlamani-Kameda rematch to come with the same stakes. The inability to get the fight sanctioned allowed Dlamani (20-2, 11 knockouts) to activate an exit clause to instead pursue a sanctioned eliminator. Dlamani is ranked number-two at 126 by the IBF; Khegai (21-1-1, 13 KOs) is number-three.

Kameda (40-4, 22 KOs), a former WBO bantamweight titlist, is now left without a confirmed opponent for the March 31 date. The Ring has learned the show’s main fights will move forward. Ginjiro and Yudai Shigeoka co-headline in separate strawweight title defenses. Koki Kameda, Tomoki’s older brother, will present the show as head of Kameda Promotions.

Dlamani previously scored a stunning upset with a twelve-round, split decision over Kameda last October 7 in Tokyo. The feat cost Kameda what would have been a a straightaway shot at the WBA featherweight title.

It is now Dlamani who will steer in that direction, though for a separate sanctioning body title.

Khegai has won five straight fights since a January 2020 defeat to then-unbeaten Stephen Fulton in Brooklyn, New York. The bout was a sanctioned WBO 122-pound title eliminator. Philadelphia’s Fulton (21-1, 8 KOs), No. 1 at 122, went on to win the WBO and WBC titles at the weight.

The aforementioned defeat was the last at 122 for Khegai, who moved up one division north. His most recent victory came in a third-round knockout of Jon Martinez on January 27 in Barcelona, Spain. The Ukraine-born boxer of Korean descent will now move within one win of his first career title shot.

Dlamani will enter his first title fight with a victory as well.

The winner of the title eliminator will become the IBF mandatory to current titlist Luis Alberto Lopez (30-2, 17 KOs), No. 1 at 126.

Jake Donovan a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

