Cain Sandoval remains busy, faces Angel Rebollar on April 20

Junior welterweight prospect Cain Sandoval took it to skilled veteran Javier Molina for much of their fight. Photo by Lina Baker / 360 Promotions

Cain Sandoval continues to stay busy.

The unbeaten junior welterweight prospect will face Angel Rebollar on April 20, 360 Boxing Promotions announced Monday afternoon. The 10-round bout will take place at the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California and will stream live on UFC Fight Pass (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).

“Even before our last show on January 27 at the Commerce Casino was over, fans were asking when we would be back,” said promoter Tom Loeffler. “The atmosphere is incredible for our shows in the Events Center and we look forward to returning on Saturday, April 20.

“When we signed Cain Sandoval last year, I promised him ‘we will keep you active’ and he’s done his part with five knockout victories in 2023 and a tremendous 10-round unanimous decision win over Javier Molina just three weeks ago.

The 21-year-old Sandoval (12-0, 11 knockouts), who resides in Sacramento, California, defeated Molina, a 2008 U.S. Olympian, on February 22 in Santa Ynez, California. Molina was game, but Sandoval put forth an almost-flawless performance in earning a one-sided victory.

In his previous fight on November 9, Sandoval scored an impressive knockout win over once-beaten Wesley Ferrer.

Rebollar is just 19 years of age, but has fought a handful of top prospects and unbeaten fighters. In his last bout on November 4, Rebollar defeated previously unbeaten Omar Rosario by unanimous decision.

In August 2022, Rebollar (8-3, 3 KOs) lost by unanimous decision to top lightweight prospect Abdullah Mason. Six weeks later, Rebollar won a hard-fought majority decision over Justin Cardona, who entered the bout unbeaten.

Rebollar would lose his next two fights by decision to Charlie Sheehy and Anthony Cuba, both unbeaten prospects.

Tom Loeffler believes Rebollar, who lives and trains in Southern California, can give Sandoval a solid test.

“This is Angel Rebollar’s first time fighting (on a) Hollywood Fight Nights card, but he just defeated an 11-0 fighter in November, so we know he’s confident and is coming to win.”

Flyweight Daniel Barrera (5-0-1, 4 KOs) of nearby Upland is scheduled to fight against an opponent to be determined in a six-round bout.

Additional fights for the card will be announced at a later date.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper.

