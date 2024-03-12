Liam Davies eager to put himself to the test against Erik Robles

Liam Davies - Photo courtesy of Queensberry Promotions

On Saturday, Liam Davies will look to continue to rise in the talent-laden junior featherweight division when he takes on Erik Robles as part of The Magnificent Seven Ride Again! event at Resorts World Arena, Birmingham.

Davies, rated at No. 10 by The Ring at junior featherweight, is keen to test himself against Robles, who upset touted Lee McGregor last summer.

“It’s the best fight out there for me right now,” Davies (15-0, 7 knockouts) told The Ring. “He’s come to these shores before and had a good win. He looks good and I’m looking forward to having a good old dance with him and putting myself in line for a good 2024.”

The British and European titlist appreciates the fact that his Mexican foe will be a dangerous proposition having edged past McGregor in a thrilling fight.

“I watched the fight, it was a good entertaining fight to watch,” he said. “I think McGregor could have won if he got the game plan right, but it wasn’t meant to be for him that night. I’m glad I watched it because this is the man I’ve got next. I think it’s going to be a totally different fight from when he was last here or any other fight he’s had before. He’s fighting a man cut from different cloth in Liam Davies.

“I don’t want it easy, I want him to come and bring it. I’m going to meet him in the middle and we’re going to see who wants it more. Britain seem to have this soft touch against the Mexicans. I’m up to prove that it’s a different case with myself. It’s alright saying so but I’ve got to prove it and I’m looking forward to doing so.”

The 27-year-old feels this fight will help him gain experience against a good International fighter and prepare him for potentially bigger things further down the road.

“It’s just about moving forward and getting the fights at the right time,” he explained. “This was the biggest fight out there for me, he’s had good wins and he’s the champion and he’s proved before he’s a solid fighter. It’s the right fight to put me in good stead for the next one and that’s what I’m looking to do.

“I started off with nothing but dreams and I’m still chasing that dream 20-years on. We’re getting closer and closer now. I think a big statement win, in good style which we plan to do. Another big fight after this, whoever it may be.”

The obvious target, albeit a little away at this moment is the current Ring junior featherweight champion Naoya Inoue.

“I always set myself out to be the best, and for that you’ve got to beat the best. Inoue is definitely the best,” he said. “I’m not chasing him, if it comes I’ll be happy and accept with a smile on my face. I’ll be a massive underdog. I’m in this sport to fight the best, I’ve never ducked or dodged no one. If I have to fight Inoue for the belts, it will be so. I’ll turn up and give it my best shot. I’m a big strong junior featherweight and I don’t think he’s fought anybody like myself, up to now.”

Davies first entered a boxing gym at 4-years-old when he followed in the family tradition of his grandfather, who ran the local boxing gym, and his father, who boxed professionally. The Midlander had over 100 amateur fights and fought overseas before turning professional on the small hall scene in 2018.

His impressive form saw him catch the eye and sign with Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions in 2021, who have maneuvered him to domestic titles as well as a WBC regional belt.

He knows that while he may want to face Inoue it’s not him up to him to decide.

“I don’t really think about it because it’s out of my hands. I do the fighting and my team, coach and manager do their jobs when the fight comes,” he said. “I’m sure if the fight comes at any time we’ll be ready, that’s for anyone. We’ve got options, maybe up to featherweight. I set out to be a world champion from young and that’s what I’m chasing, whoever that will be against is irrelevant to me.

“There’s two questions and any fighter should ask and it’s, ‘When and how much.’ it doesn’t matter who. That’s how I’ve always been and it’s not going to change now. It’s going really well and the world title is just the cherry on the cake now, we want.”

Robles (15-1, 9 KOs) turned professional in March 2019. After winning his first six-fights he was stopped by Carlos Acosta (KO 2).

After getting back to winning ways, which included three wins over unbeaten fellow Mexicans, he met then-unbeaten Lee McGregor in Scotland. A close encounter ensued but it was Robles who edged home via 12-round unanimous decision.

This looks like a nice step up fight for Davies, who has so far looked impressive at domestic and European level. I expect Robles to push Davies but the Brit to rise to the occasion and win a competitive 12-round unanimous decision.

The Magnificent Seven, Ride Again! will be broadcast on TNT Sports at 5 p.m. GMT

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected].

Follow @AnsonWainwright