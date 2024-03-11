Ismael Ramirez scores a close decision win over Jesus Arechiga in Mexico

Arechiga (L) and Ramirez (R) at the weigh-in. Photo by Zanfer Boxing

Ismael ‘Azulito’ Ramirez breathed life back into his pro career.

Ramirez won a hard-fought unanimous decision over Jesus Arechiga Saturday night in a clash of fringe contenders at the Centro de Convenciones Morelos in Xochitepec, Mexico. Scores were 95-94, 96-94, and 96-92 for Ramirez, who improved to 20-2, 10 knockouts.

It was a clash of fringe junior featherweight contenders, where the winner would take a major step forward. The southpaw and taller Ramirez was the more effective fighter from the opening bell, outboxing Arechiga from a distance. Arechiga closed the distance and attacked the body of Ramirez in round four.

Sensing he was down in the fight, Arechiga became the aggressor, but Ramirez would, at times, use Arechiga’s aggression to his advantage by making Arechiga miss and countering to the head.

In round nine, referee Rafael Saldana took a point away from Arechiga for repeatedly rabbit-punching Ramirez. Late in the final round, Ramirez was deducted a point for repeatedly holding Arechiga.

Ramirez, who resides in Mexicali, Mexico, previously fought on December 2, losing by knockout to Jose Lopez Nunez. The 24-year-old had won 15 fights prior to the loss to Nunez.

Despite the loss, Arechiga (now 21-1, 15 KOs) believes he will bounce back from the loss, using it to self-motivate and become a better overall fighter.

“The champions also fall, they also lose,” stated Arechiga in a post to his social media on Sunday. “But they get up, they try again, and that is why they are champions.”

The 26-year-old Arechiga, who resides in the boxing hotbed of Mazatlan, Mexico, stopped Luis Alvarado Morales in the opening round of his previous fight on October 20. He is trained and managed by Hector Zapari.

In the co-feature, flyweight Marilyn Badillo defeated Tania Garcia of Tultitlan, Mexico by majority decision. One judge scored the bout 97-97, while the other two judges scored the bout 99-91 and 98-92 for Badillo, who goes to 17-0-1, 3 KOs.

Badillo, who resides in nearby Cuautitlan Izcalli, may have gotten the nod, but ringside observers and fans on social media thought Garcia did enough to win.

Garcia falls to 8-9-2.

The fight headlined a Zanfer Boxing card.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

Follow @FSalazarBoxing