Jesus Arechiga faces Israel Ramirez in junior featherweight crossroads bout

Arechiga (L) and Ramirez (R) at the weigh-in. Photo by Zanfer Boxing

Jesus Arechiga is eager to demonstrate he is ready to face the best at 122 pounds.

Arechiga returns to action Saturday night, as he squares off against Israel Ramirez at the Centro de Convenciones Morelos in Xochitepec, Mexico. The 10-round bout will headline a Zanfer Boxing card that will air live on TV Azteca and ESPN Knockout (11:00 p.m., Mexico City time).

At Friday’s weigh-in, which took place in nearby Cuernavaca, both fighters weighed in at 121.5 pounds.

The 23-year-old Arechiga (21-0, 15 knockouts) has fought modest opposition, but is taking a step-up in opposition against Ramirez. Arechiga believes Saturday will be a coming-out party, where fight fans in Mexico and abroad will gravitate to him and skill-set.

“This is going to be a good fight,” Arechiga told The Ring Friday afternoon. “Ramirez is a very good fighter. We are very motivated for this opportunity and very happy to be on this platform for all fight fans in Mexico to watch.

“I have a lot of talent. I can punch. I can move. I can box. I’m a complete fighter and I’m ready to demonstrate what I am capable of on Saturday.”

Arechiga was born and raised in Mazatlan, Mexico, where most of his fights as a pro have taken place. Mazatlan is also the hometown of former world super middleweight titleholder and current cruiserweight contender Gilberto Ramirez.

Hector Zapari once represented and trained Ramirez. Zapari currently manages and trains Arechiga, who believes he has yet to hit his ceiling, but continues to develop under Zapari.

“I feel like I’m at my best with Hector,” said Arechiga. “I’ve been with him since I was 12 years old. I’ve improved a great deal.

“After this fight, I believe we are ready to face the best at 122 pounds. An impressive win could put us in the rankings with the sanctioning bodies. We are ready to face the contenders in the division.”

In his last bout on October 20, Arechiga stopped Luis Alvarado Morales in the opening round. Less than four months before the win over Alvarado, Arechiga stopped fringe contender Mario Diaz Maldonado in the eighth round.

Arechiga has stopped five of his last seven opponents.

“Azulito” Ramirez (19-2, 10 KOs), who is a southpaw from Mexicali, is coming off a seventh round knockout loss to Jose Lopez Nunez in December.

Ramirez (19-2, 10 KOs) lost by knockout in the seventh round to Jose Nunez in his last bout on December 2 in his hometown of Mexicali, Mexico. The 24-year-old has won his previous 15 fights, including victories over once-beaten fighters Alexis Bastar and Jorge Martinez Monreal.

Also on the card, lightweight Jose Amaro (9-0-1, 4 KOs), who also resides in Mazatlan, will face Christian Sanchez (5-1, 2 KOs) of Cuernavaca in a six-round bout.

