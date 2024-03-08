‘Knockout Chaos’ Results: Mark Chamberlain Stops Gavin Gwynne; Justis Huni Survives Kevin Lerena Rally, Wins Decision

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 08: Kevin Lerena punches Justis Huni during the WBO Global Heavyweight Title fight between Justis Huni and Kevin Lerena on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Mark Chamberlain picked up his best win to date in front of his most influential admirer.

Gavin Gwynne was forced to deal with swelling around his right eye from the opening bell. It was ultimately the relentless pressure by Chamberlain to force a stoppage. Referee Howard Foster halted the contest at 2:46 into the fourth round of their lightweight regional title fight Friday from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Chamberlain’s placement on the card was demanded personally by Turki Alalshikh, chairman of General Authority for Entertainment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The unbeaten Brit delivered, as he took the fight to Wales’ Gwynne (17-3-1, 5 KOs). Enough straight left hands by Chamberlain caused immediate damage to Gwynne’s right eye. The wound prompted a visit from the ringside physician prior to the start of the third round.

Gwynne was permitted to continue and attempted to force the action. Chamberlain fended off the brave Welshman and consistently found a home for his left hand.

A flurry of punches along the ropes had Gwynne in trouble midway through round four. Gwynne was unable to defend himself, at which point the fight was stopped.

Chamberlain advanced to 15-0, with his 11th career stoppage victory. He informed DAZN’s Ade Oladipo during his post-fight interview that he hoped to return to the ring in early summer.

Chamberlain-Gwynne was part of a six-fight DAZN/PPV.com Pay-Per-View event.

Justis Huni overcame a near-disastrous final round to preserve his unblemished record. The Australian heavyweight prospect was badly wobbled within the final 90 seconds of his ten-round clash versus South Africa’s Kevin Lerena. Huni steadied himself long to make it to the finish line and win via unanimous decision.

Scores were 96-94, 96-94 and 98-92 for Huni (9-0, 4 knockouts) in the opening bout of the PPV telecast.

Lerena (30-3, 14 KOs) put forth a valiant effort, particularly after the passing of his mother earlier this week. Huni boxed well early and built up a sizeable lead, even during the moments where Lerena was able to slug his way back into the fight.

A dramatic momentum shift came in the tenth and final round. Lerena landed a looping left hand from his southpaw stance, which cause Huni’s leg to buckle. Lerena briefly let his hands go but was unable to catch lightning in a bottle. Huni cleared his head long enough to avoid the upset.

Lerena snapped a two-fight win streak with the defeat.

Immediately preceding the pay-per-view portion of the show, Louis Greene scored a stunning first-round knockout of unbeaten Jack McGann.

An overhand right floored Liverpool’s McGann (9-1-1, 6 KOs), who was deemed unfit to continue as the junior middleweight fight was stopped at 1:29 of the opening round. Greene (17-4, 11 KOs) bounced back from a decision defeat to Sam Gilley (17-1, 8 KOs) last October. He is now in position for a rematch as the mandatory challenger to the Commonwealth title held by Gilley.

Roman Fury advanced to 4-0 (1 KO) with a four-round decision over the Czech Republic’s Martin Svarc (2-1, 1 KO) in their heavyweight contest. Referee Kieran McCann scored the bout 39-37 for Fury, the younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs; No. 1 at HVY).

Riyadh’s own Ziyad Almaayouf improved to 5-0 (1 KO) with a six-round decision victory over Slovakia-based Mexican journeyman Christian Lopez (14-36-2, 12 KOs). Referee Kieran McCann (60-54) scored every round for Almaayouf, who is trained by Hall of Fame former two-division champion James ‘Buddy’ McGirt.

Opening the ten-fight card, Ukraine’s Andrii Novytskyi (10-0, 8 KOs) halted Texas’ Juan Torres (11-6-1, 4 KOs) at 2:43 into the third round of their scheduled eight-round heavyweight contest.

Jake Donovan a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

