Fight Night Program – Week of March 7-13

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Thursday, March 7 – Montreal Casino, Montreal

Steven Butler vs. Steve Rolls – middleweight – 10 rounds

Butler is coming off a stoppage loss to Zhanibek Alimkhanuly last May, but has now teamed up with trainer John Scully and is betting big on this crosstown matchup against the always dangerous and battle-hardened Rolls. A crossroads bout that should give us clues about both of these fighter’s future.

Also on this card:

Osleys Iglesias vs. Marcelo Coceres – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse vs. Abril Vidal – women’s heavyweight – 10 rounds

Arthur Biyarslanov vs. Cristian Palma – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Mehmet Unal vs. Facundo Galovar – light heayweight – 8rounds

Luis Santana vs. Emiliano Garcia – lightweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Thursday, March 7 – Sony Hall, New York

Ariel Lopez vs. Gregorio Lebron – featherweight – 8 rounds

Emmet Brennan vs. Devaun Lee – light heavyweight – 8 rounds

Chiara Dituri vs. Jaica Pavlus – women’s featherweight – 6 rounds

Pryce Taylor vs. Antonio Torres – heavyweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: Boxinginsider.com

Friday, March 8 – Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Joshua will give away 20 pounds against former MMA champ Ngannou, who at this point is the best-paid 0-1 boxer of all time. After back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk and his infamous 1-1 run against Andy Ruiz, Joshua plays with fire and flirts with retirement in every fight. Ngannou shouldn’t be a match for his skills, but the Frenchman will test Joshua’s chin at some point, and that’s where most of the answers we’re looking for in this fight should materialize.

Also on this card:

Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker – heavyweight – 12 rounds

Israil Madrimov vs. Magomed Kurbanov – junior middleweight – 12 rounds

Rey Vargas vs. Nick Ball – featherweight – 12 rounds

Mark Chamberlain vs. Gavin Gwynne – lightweight – 12 rounds

Jack McGann vs. Louis Greene – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Justis Huni vs. Kevin Lerena – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN.PPV

Friday, March 8 – Casino Pharaohs, Managua, Nicaragua

Azael Villar vs. Jairo Noriega – junior flyweight – 12 rounds

Yanissa Castrellon vs. Eveling Ortega – women’s junior flyweight – 8 rounds

Harvin Aguirre vs. Josue Alvarado – welterweight – 8 rounds

Gerardo Sanchez vs. Edwin Cano Hernandez – junior flyweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Saturday, March 9 – Palais Marcel Cerdan, Levallois, France

Kevin Lele Sadjo vs. Giovanni De Carolis – super middleweight – 12 rounds

Mickael Diallo vs. Nadjib Mohammedi – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Saturday, March 9 – Palais Des Sports, Caen, France

Jordy Weiss vs. Michal Lesniak – welterweight – 12 rounds

Sabrina Flamand vs. Romane Geffray – women’s junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Saturday, March 9 – KB Hallen, Copenhagen, Denmark

Kem Ljungquist vs. Marios Kollias – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Ahmad El-Ahmad vs. Michael Nielsen – featherweight – 8 rounds

Wednesday, March 13 – Whitesands Events Center, Plant City, Fla.

Radivoje Kalajdzic vs. Sullivan Barrera – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Luke Santamaria vs. Nicklaus Flaz – welterweight – 10 rounds

Marques Valle vs. Raul Garcia – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Kelvin Davis vs. Danis Castillo – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ProBox TV

Wednesday, March 13 – WIN Centre, Wollongong, Australia

Sam Goodman vs. Mark Schleibs – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Issac Hardman vs. Endry Saavedra – middleweight – 10 rounds

