Fight Night Program – Week of March 7-13
The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.
Here are this week’s most relevant fights:
Thursday, March 7 – Montreal Casino, Montreal
Steven Butler vs. Steve Rolls – middleweight – 10 rounds
Butler is coming off a stoppage loss to Zhanibek Alimkhanuly last May, but has now teamed up with trainer John Scully and is betting big on this crosstown matchup against the always dangerous and battle-hardened Rolls. A crossroads bout that should give us clues about both of these fighter’s future.
Also on this card:
Osleys Iglesias vs. Marcelo Coceres – super middleweight – 10 rounds
Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse vs. Abril Vidal – women’s heavyweight – 10 rounds
Arthur Biyarslanov vs. Cristian Palma – junior welterweight – 8 rounds
Mehmet Unal vs. Facundo Galovar – light heayweight – 8rounds
Luis Santana vs. Emiliano Garcia – lightweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: ESPN+
Thursday, March 7 – Sony Hall, New York
Ariel Lopez vs. Gregorio Lebron – featherweight – 8 rounds
Emmet Brennan vs. Devaun Lee – light heavyweight – 8 rounds
Chiara Dituri vs. Jaica Pavlus – women’s featherweight – 6 rounds
Pryce Taylor vs. Antonio Torres – heavyweight – 4 rounds
Where to watch it: Boxinginsider.com
Friday, March 8 – Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou – heavyweight – 10 rounds
Joshua will give away 20 pounds against former MMA champ Ngannou, who at this point is the best-paid 0-1 boxer of all time. After back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk and his infamous 1-1 run against Andy Ruiz, Joshua plays with fire and flirts with retirement in every fight. Ngannou shouldn’t be a match for his skills, but the Frenchman will test Joshua’s chin at some point, and that’s where most of the answers we’re looking for in this fight should materialize.
Also on this card:
Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker – heavyweight – 12 rounds
Israil Madrimov vs. Magomed Kurbanov – junior middleweight – 12 rounds
Rey Vargas vs. Nick Ball – featherweight – 12 rounds
Mark Chamberlain vs. Gavin Gwynne – lightweight – 12 rounds
Jack McGann vs. Louis Greene – junior middleweight – 10 rounds
Justis Huni vs. Kevin Lerena – heavyweight – 10 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN.PPV
Friday, March 8 – Casino Pharaohs, Managua, Nicaragua
Azael Villar vs. Jairo Noriega – junior flyweight – 12 rounds
Yanissa Castrellon vs. Eveling Ortega – women’s junior flyweight – 8 rounds
Harvin Aguirre vs. Josue Alvarado – welterweight – 8 rounds
Gerardo Sanchez vs. Edwin Cano Hernandez – junior flyweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: ESPN+
Saturday, March 9 – Palais Marcel Cerdan, Levallois, France
Kevin Lele Sadjo vs. Giovanni De Carolis – super middleweight – 12 rounds
Mickael Diallo vs. Nadjib Mohammedi – light heavyweight – 10 rounds
Saturday, March 9 – Palais Des Sports, Caen, France
Jordy Weiss vs. Michal Lesniak – welterweight – 12 rounds
Sabrina Flamand vs. Romane Geffray – women’s junior featherweight – 10 rounds
Saturday, March 9 – KB Hallen, Copenhagen, Denmark
Kem Ljungquist vs. Marios Kollias – heavyweight – 10 rounds
Ahmad El-Ahmad vs. Michael Nielsen – featherweight – 8 rounds
Wednesday, March 13 – Whitesands Events Center, Plant City, Fla.
Radivoje Kalajdzic vs. Sullivan Barrera – light heavyweight – 10 rounds
Luke Santamaria vs. Nicklaus Flaz – welterweight – 10 rounds
Marques Valle vs. Raul Garcia – junior middleweight – 10 rounds
Kelvin Davis vs. Danis Castillo – junior welterweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: ProBox TV
Wednesday, March 13 – WIN Centre, Wollongong, Australia
Sam Goodman vs. Mark Schleibs – junior featherweight – 10 rounds
Issac Hardman vs. Endry Saavedra – middleweight – 10 rounds
