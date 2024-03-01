Fight Night Program – Week of March 1-6

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, March 1 – Telford Intl. Centre, Telford, England

Abass Baraou vs. Sam Eggington – junior middleweight – 12 rounds

Germany’s Baraou had his career derailed by a few unforeseen circumstances in the past few years, but he is now under a new management and looking forward to leave that stretch of bad luck behind. Eggington will tell us whether he’s ready for that next level or not.

Also on this card:

Andrei Dascalu vs. Joe Jackson-Brown – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Dan Toward vs. Frank Madsen – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Ryan Kelly vs. Ioan Alexandru Lutic – middleweight – 6 rounds

Gully Powar vs. Angelo Turco – junior lightweight – 6 rounds

Elliot Whale vs. Fernando Mosquera – welterweight – 6 rounds

Saturday, March 2 – Turning Stone Casino, Verona, N.Y.

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Reiya Abe – featherweight – 12 rounds

Lopez claims he’s not looking past Abe in this tough defense, but he’s already talking unification with some of the other champs in the division. Abe is coming off a career-best win over former titlist Kiko Martinez, and it won’t be wise for Lopez to miss the fact that his Japanese foe has momentum on his side. Could be the fight of the weekend.

Also on this card:

Otabek Kholmatov vs. Raymond Ford – featherweight – 12 rounds

Brian Norman Jr. vs. Janelson Bocachica – welterweight – 10 rounds

Rohan Polanco vs. Tarik Zaina – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Troy Isley vs. Marcos Hernandez – middleweight – 8 rounds

Brandon Moore vs. Helaman Olguin – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Floyd Diaz vs. Edwin Rodriguez – bantamweight – 8 rounds

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Charles Stanford – middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Saturday, March 2 – Coliseo Jose Agrelot, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke – women’s featherweight – 12 rounds

Nothing quite a hero’s welcome, especially in a place that is so passionate about its heroes like the island of Puerto Rico. Ring champ Serrano already fought there a few times, but this one is a full-blown homecoming in one of the island’s most modern stadiums, and it should be quite the show if you happen to be there to witness it.

Also on this card:

Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Rene Santiago – junior flyweight – 12 rounds

Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland – cruiserweight – 8 rounds

Javon Walton vs. Joshua Torres – featherweight – 4 rounds

Krystal Rosado vs. Gloria Munguilla – women’s junior bantamweight – 4 rounds

Christopher Diaz vs. Headley Scott – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Pedro Marquez Medina vs. Brandon Valdes – featherweight – 128 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, March 2 – Showboat Hotel, Atlantic City, N.J.

Tevin Farmer vs. Alan Luques Castillo – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Elijah Vines vs. Robert Terry – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Norman Neely vs. Lamont Capers – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Saturday, March 2 – Yas Links Golf Course, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Jaouad Belmehdi vs. Alfred Lamptey – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Fahad Al Bloushi vs. Andres Garcia – lightweight – 8 rounds

Sultan Al Nuaimi vs. Eliu Canario – junior bantamweight – 10 rounds

Abdumonem Said vs. Faizan Anwar – welterweight – 10 rounds

Amer Kadhum Ghaneem vs. Kharon Zapolsky – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Wednesday, March 6 – Hoops Capital East, Sydney, Australia

Youssef Dib vs. Nort Beauchamp – lightweight – 8 rounds

Bilal Akkawy vs. Renold Quinlan – cruiserweight – 6 rounds

Isaias Sette vs. Tae Kyun Kim – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Viliami Liavaa vs. Anton Markovic – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Check out our up-to-date streaming service and TV channel guide to gain more insight on the current boxing and combat sports broadcasting landscape, exclusive at The Ring magazine:

How to watch boxing in 2023 – By Diego Morilla

Diego M. Morilla writes for The Ring since 2013. He has also written for HBO.com, ESPN.com and many other magazines, websites, newspapers and outlets since 1993. He is a full member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an elector for the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He has won two first-place awards in the BWAA’s annual writing contest, and he is the moderator of The Ring’s Women’s Ratings Panel. He served as copy editor for the second era of The Ring en Español (2018-2020) and is currently a writer and editor for RingTV.com.

Follow @MorillaBoxing