Gor Yeritsyan shuts out Quinton Randall over 10 rounds to remain undefeated

Gor Yeritsyan works mitts with Freddie Roach. Photo by Lina Baker / 360 Promotions

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. – Welterweight Gor Yeritsyan won the first of what he hopes are many titles Friday night.

Yeritsyan defeated Quinton Randall by unanimous decision before a partisan crowd at the Chumash Casino Resort. Scores were 100-90, 100-90, and 99-91 for Yeritsyan, who improved to 18-0, 14 knockouts.

With the win, Yeritsyan won the WBC Continental Americas title and a likely top-15 world ranking.

From the opening bell, both fighters would exchange a series of jabs to the head. Yeritsyan would follow up by landing overhand right hands to the head or body of Randall. Yeritsyan began letting his hands go more in round three, mixing in left hooks to the head and body after throwing one or two straight jabs to the head.

As the fight entered into the middle rounds, Yeritsyan attempted to walk Randall down. Randall would stand his ground, occasionally landing a right to the head or body, but not consistent or busy enough to win rounds.

Randall began taking more changes in round six, throwing multiple punches in spots as both fighters were in the pocket. Towards the end of the round, Randall was able to sneak a counter right cross to the head of Yeritsyan, who rarely attempted to cut off the ring as Randall moved in and out of Yeritsyan’s range.

Yeritsyan continued to dig left hooks to the body of Randall, particularly during the seventh round. The few times Randall initiated exchanges, Yeritsyan countered with more left hooks to the body.

During the final three rounds of the fight, Yeritsyan intitated exchanges, throwing two or three-punch combinations. Randall attempted to counter with straight rights to the head, finding some success, but Yeritsyan was the busier and more-effective fighter as the fight reached its conclusion.

Yeritsyan, who is originally from Yerevan, Armenia and now lives and trains in the Los Angeles area, defeated Luis Alberto Veron by unanimous decision in his last bout on November 9. The 29-year-old is trained by Freddie Roach and is promoted by Tom Loeffler.

Randall, who resides in Katy, Texas, falls to 13-2-1, 3 KOs. In his previous fight on November 16, Randall lost by unanimous decision to unbeaten Brian Norman.

The 36-year-old spent the last several months training alongside and sparring former unified welterweight titleholder Errol Spence.

In the co-feature, junior welterweight prospect Cain Sandoval of Sacramento scored the biggest win of his career, thus far, defeating Javier Molina by unanimous decision. All three judges scored the bout 100-90 in favor of Sandoval, who improved to 12-0, 11 KOs.

The Sandoval-Molina fight was the classic clash between youth versus experience.

From the opening bell, Sandoval utilized his speed and aggression, walking Molina down and forcing him back to the ropes. Sandoval was effective initiating exchanges and varying his offense, whether it was combinations to the head or counter left hooks or right crosses to the head.

Sandoval began committing punches to the body in an attempt to slow and break Molina down. Despite being on the defensive and fighting off the ropes, Molina was able to effectively counter with his own hooks or crosses to the head of Sandoval.

During the first half of the sixth round, Molina finally took the initiative, forcing Sandoval into a corner. The rally was short-lived, as Sandoval came on during the second half of the round. Molina received punishment during the seventh round, taking a series of combinations to the head, followed by left hooks towards the end of the round.

Sandoval continued to break Molina down during the final three rounds of the fight. Molina would keep Sandoval honest at times, connecting with an occasional right cross or left hook to the head. During the final round, Sandoval was content to outbox Molina.

In his previous fight on November 9, Sandoval scored an impressive knockout victory over once-beaten Wesley Ferrer in New York City. The 21-year-old is promoted by Tom Loeffler.

Molina, who resides in the Los Angeles suburb of Norwalk, falls to 22-6, 9 KOs. The 34-year-old represented the United States at the 2008 Olympic Games and has now lost his four fights.

Amateur standout and flyweight prospect Daniel Barrera of Upland, California dropped Jonathan Almacen scored a second round knockout victory.

Barrera, who improved to 5-0-1, 4 KOs, dropped Almacen twice, the final knockdown from a left hook to the top of the head. Almacen remained on one knee as referee Jack Reiss counted him out at 2:35.

Almacen, who resides in Manila in the Philippines, falls to 7-10-3, 2 KOs.

Junior middleweight Jorge Maravillo remained unbeaten, defeating Jesus Gonzalez by unanimous decision. All three judges scored the bout 60-54 in favor of Maravillo, who improved to 9-0, 8 KOs.

Both fighters had their moments early on, but Maravillo, who resides in Salinas, California, was the more-effective fighter, particularly during the second half of the fight. Maravillo hurt Gonzalez (7-2-1, 2 KOs) with a series of right crosses during the last two rounds, but was not able to drop him to the canvas.

Gonzalez, who resides in Santa Ana, California, falls to 7-2-1, 2 KOs.

Junior featherweight Alfredo Castro of Los Mochis, Mexico won a hard-fought unanimous decision over Riverside’s Ezequiel Flores (4-3, 3 KOs). Scores were 57-55, 58-55, and 58-54 for Castro, who goes to 10-0, 7 KOs.

Castro dropped Flores with a right cross midway through the second round. Undaunted, Flores rallied during the second half of the fight, outboxing Castro and landing counter hooks and crosses to Castro’s head. Late in the sixth round, a left hook to the head hurt Castro. Moments later, a right cross to the head, followed by another right cross to the head dropped Flores to the canvas. Flores beat the count, but the bell sounded to end the fight.

In the opening bout of the 360 Boxing Promotions card, featherweight Osvel Caballero stopped Jason Buenaobra (10-10-3, 4 KOs) of the Philippines at 2:22 of the fourth round. Caballero, who grew up in Mayabeque, Cuba and now lives and trains in the Los Angeles area, improved to 5-0, 4 KOs.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

