Ramon Cardenas scores jawbreaking stoppage of Israel Rodriguez Picazo

Ramon Cardenas after his victory over Rafael Pedroza in September 2023. (Photo by Stephanie Trapp/Showtime)

Ramon Cardenas is becoming more of a force to be reckoned with at 122 pounds.

The junior featherweight prospect won by knockout over Israel Rodriguez Picazo after round six Friday night at the Whitesands (also known as the ProBox TV) Events Center in Plant City, Florida.

The 28-year-old Cardenas improved to 24-1 (13 knockouts).

Picazo was the aggressor from the opening bell, initiating exchanges and putting Cardenas on the defensive. He was also the more effective ring general and utilized lateral movement well.

Cardenas rarely was able to cut off the ring and was hoping to catch Picazo with a hook or cross to the head. At the urging of trainer Joel Diaz, Cardenas was able to force Picazo to sit and trade in the pocket during round four, finding success after letting his hands go.

Midway through round five, a low blow dropped Picazo to the canvas, but he was able to continue after taking a few moments to recover. Later in the round, an accidental clash of heads opened a cut along the left eye of each fighter.

During the sixth round, a right hand by Cardenas likely broke Picazo’s jaw. After the end of the round, Picazo’s mouth was full of blood and his bottom teeth were pushed back. A ringside physician told referee Christopher Young to stop the fight due to the severity of the injury.

In his previous fight on September 15, which took place in his hometown of San Antonio, Texas, Cardenas knocked out Rafael Pedroza, who entered the bout unbeaten at 15-0, in the second round. He has now reeled off 12 consecutive victories since a majority decision loss to Danny Flores in April 2017.

Picazo, who resides in Mexico City, falls to 30-6 (20 KOs). The 25-year-old is trained by Ignacio “Nacho” Beristain and had not lost since April 2019, a span of 15 consecutive victories.

In the co-feature, 18-year-old Emiliano Moreno of Long Beach, California, defeated Axl Melendez Salgado by unanimous decision in an all-action eight-rounder.

Scores were 77-75, 77-75, and 78-74 for Moreno, who improved to 9-0 (5 KOs).

The taller Moreno was effective during the opening round, but Salgado found success walking him down against the ropes and landing combinations on the inside.

Moreno made adjustments in round five, creating distance and outboxing Salgado, initiating exchanges and beating Salgado to the punch. He also attacked the body, which began to take its toll on Salgado as the bout progressed.

Salgado did well in spots, but Moreno continued to connect with combinations to the head and body. Moreno momentarily shook Salgado with about a minute left in the final round, but Salgado fought back, choosing to exchange as opposed to holding onto Moreno.

Salgado, who resides in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, falls to 7-1 (4 KOs).

Cruiserweight Efetobor Apochi improved to 12-2 (12 KOs), stopping Lucas Pontes Da Silva in the fifth round. Apochi is originally from Nigeria and now resides in Nashville, Tennessee.

Initially, Da Silva found success connecting with left and right hands to the body and head of Apochi. Undaunted, Apochi backed Da Silva against the ropes, where he did his best work.

As the bout progressed, Apochi began asserting himself more. Da Silva did snap Apochi’s head back at the end of the fourth round with a left hook to the head.

Moments into round five, a left hook to the body dropped Da Silva to a knee in a corner. Da Silva did beat the count but began taking a lot of punishment. Later in the round, Apochi again backed Da Silva in a corner, where he unleashed a barrage of punches that prompted referee Alicia Collins to stop the fight at 2:33.

Da Silva, who was fighting for the first time outside his native Brazil, falls to 7-1 (7 KOs).

Middleweight prospect Joeshon Jones defeated Vaughn Alexander by unanimous decision. All three judges scored the bout 78-73 in favor of Jones, who improved to 9-0-2 (5 KOs).

Jones was the more effective fighter throughout most of the bout. Alexander did well in spots, but Jones was consistent in connecting combinations behind a jab.

The 25-year-old Jones was deducted a point in round eight by referee Christopher Young for placing his forearm in the face of Alexander. Jones had been warned repeatedly earlier in the fight.

In the opening bout, junior lightweight Robert Meriwether III defeated Brazil’s Carlos Dos Santos Rocha (3-3, 2 KOs) by decision. All three judges scored the bout 40-36 in favor of Meriwether, who improved to 5-0 (2 KOs).

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

Follow @FSalazarBoxing