Eduardo Nunez KOs Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov in 11, becomes mandatory for Joe Cordina

Eduardo Nunez was not about to be denied.

Nunez overcame an early offensive from Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov to win by knockout in round 11 Friday night at the Tennis Center and Water Sports Complex in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

With the win, the 26-year-old Nunez improved to 27-1, 27 knockouts and becomes the mandatory challenger to face IBF junior lightweight titleholder Joe Cordina.

The southpaw Rakhimov was the aggressor from the opening bell, putting Nunez on the defensive. Rakhimov unleashed a barrage of punches to the head and body, but Nunez looked to counter, including the second round, when a right cross momentarily stunned Rakhimov.

Both fighters had their moments during rounds four and five, as Nunez stood his ground and did not allow himself to be backed up against the ropes, producing solid ebb and flow exchanges between the two. Each fighter landed his share of hooks and crosses to the head of their respective opponent.

Momentum flipped to Nunez’s favor in round seven. Nunez was the aggressor, initiating exchanges and walking Rakhimov down against the ropes. The amount of body punches Nunez connected from earlier in the fight were beginning to take their toll, as Rakhimov’s punch output dropped significantly.

Rakhimov fought in spurts during rounds eight and nine, but Nunez was the busier and fresher of the two.

Moments into round 11, a barrage of punches pinned Rakhimov against the ropes. Nunez continued to batter Rakhimov until referee Mark Nelson stepped in at 16 seconds to save Rakhimov from receiving further punishment.

Nunez, who resides in the boxing hotbed of Los Mochis, Mexico, previously fought former junior featherweight contender Oscar Escandon on October 28, stopping him in the second round. Nunez is promoted by Matchroom Boxing.

Rakhimov, who is originally from Bokhtar, Tajikistan and now lives and trains in Los Angeles, falls to 17-2-1, 14 KOs. On April 22, Rakhimov lost the IBF world title belt to Cordina via split-decision

The 29-year-old won the vacant IBF world title in November 2022, overcoming a knockdown to stop Zelfa Barrett in the ninth round.

Also taking place on the IBA Champions’ Night card, in a clash of unbeaten junior featherweights, Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov defeated Luis Rodriguez Ocana (15-1, 14 KOs) of Mexico City by unanimous decision. Scores were not announced.

Mirzakhalilov, who resides in Quva, Uzbekistan, improved to 5-0, 4 KOs.

