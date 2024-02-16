Jayson Mama tests negative for Hepatitis C after false positive KOs fight

Photo by Golden Boy Promotions

Filipino flyweight contender Jayson Mama is breathing a sigh of relief after a second test for the hepatitis C virus came back negative.

The news comes after the 26-year-old Mama of General Santos City, Philippines had his ten-round bout against Ricardo Sandoval canceled due to a positive test for the blood borne virus, which can cause liver cirrhosis and cancer. Mama (19-1, 10 knockouts) had been scheduled to face Sandoval (23-2, 16 KOs) on the Joseph Diaz Jr. vs. Jesus Perez card last night at the Commerce Casino in Commerce, Calif.

Those plans were KO’ed after both fighters weighed in on Wednesday, when the blood test administered the day before came back positive, immediately canceling the fight.

Another test was done that same day at Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital in Los Angeles, and results furnished to The Ring showed Mama was negative for antibodies for the Hepatitis A, B and C viruses.

Promoter Jim Claude Manangquil, who has handled Mama since he turned pro in 2016, says Mama will undergo another test when he gets home to the Philippines, but that the team is feeling good about his health.

“The most important thing is that Jayson’s health is okay,” said Manangquil of Sanman Promotions.

“With regards to [the cancellation], I respect them for it. They have to put all the fighters’ safety first so they had to cancel the bout and I think the second test came in a little late.”

Mama has won three straight fights since his lone defeat, a unanimous decision loss to IBF flyweight titleholder Sunny Edwards in December of 2021.