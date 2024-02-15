Weights: O’Shaquie Foster 130 pounds, Abraham Nova 129 pounds

Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

WBC junior lightweight titleholder O’Shaquie Foster came in at the 130-pound weight limit while challenger Abraham Nova was a pound under at Thursday’s weigh-in ahead of their twelve-round scheduled bout tomorrow night at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Foster (21-2, 12 knockouts) of Orange, Tex. will be making his second title defense – and first since signing with Top Rank – while Nova (23-1, 16 KOs) of Albany, N.Y. is hoping to earn his third straight win in his first world title opportunity.

The card will also feature a non-title junior lightweight bout of note as Andres Cortes (20-0, 11 KOs) of North Las Vegas meets Bryan Chevalier (20-1-1, 16 KOs) of Bayamon, Puerto Rico in a ten-round bout. Cortes weighed 130 while Chevalier was 129 pounds.

Opening up the ESPN broadcast at 9 p.m. ET is a ten-round showdown between featherweight boxers as Bruce Carrington (10-0 6 KOs) of Brooklyn, N.Y. faces Bernard Torres (18-1, 8 KOs) of Gran, Norway by way of Tagbilaran City, Philippines. Carrington came in at 125.6 pounds while Torres was 125.4 pounds.

Six additional undercard bouts will take place on ESPN+, beginning at 5:20 p.m. ET.

Guido Vianello 242.2 lbs vs. Moses Johnson 248.4 lbs (Heavyweight— 8 Rounds)

Isaah Flaherty 158.4 lbs vs. Julien Baptiste 158.2 lbs (Middleweight — 6 Rounds)

Ofacio Falcon 130 lbs vs. Edward Ceballos 129.6 lbs (Junior Lightweight — 6 Rounds)

Tiger Johnson 140.4 lbs vs. Paulo Galdino 141.8 lbs (Junior Welterweight — 8 Rounds)

Euri Cedeno 159 lbs vs. Antonio Todd 158.6 lbs (Middleweight — 8 Rounds)

Arnold Gonzalez 150 lbs vs. Charles Stanford 147.6 lbs (Welterweight — 6 Rounds)