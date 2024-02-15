Marlen Esparza-Gabriela Alaniz rematch joins a stacked undercard for Zepeda-Hughes

Gabriela Celeste Alaniz (right) trades punches with Marlen Esparza - Photo courtesy of Golden Boy Boxing

Oon Saturday, March 16, a 12-round IBF and WBA lightweight title eliminator will feature William Zepeda (29-0, 25 KOs) of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico and English fighter Maxi Hughes (26-6-2, 5 KOs) and will take place live from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and broadcast around the world on DAZN.

In the undercard of that event, Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield (16-0, 12-KOs) clash against Esteuri Suero (13-1, 10 KOs). The 10-round match will be featured as the co-main event along with Victor Morales, Jr. (19-0-1, 9 KOs) will be in a WBA eliminator fight against Luis Nuñez (19-0, 13 KOs) of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, also in a 10-round fight.

In a bad-blood, long-awaited rematch, former Olympian and current inaugural Ring flyweight champion Marlen Esparza (14-1, 1 KO) will put that title and her WBA, WBC and WBO belts on the line against Argentina’s Gabriela “Chucky” Alaniz (14-1, 6 KOs) in a 10-round fight.

Opening the broadcast, Tristan Kalkreuth (12-1, 9 KOs) will participate in an eight-round cruiserweight fight against Marquice Weston (15-2-1, 8 KOs). Opening up fight night, Eric Priest (12-0, 8 KOs) will participate in a 10-round middleweight fight against a soon-to-be-announced opponent.

A press release by Golden Boy Promotions was used in this article.