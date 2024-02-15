Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall agree to a rematch of their Feb. 2022 war

Photo courtesy of Top Rank

There has been a deep-seated rivalry between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall since they met in February 2022.

It now appears, per Michael Coppinger of ESPN and Dan Rafael of Fight Freaks, that the pair will resume hostilities at the First Direct Arena, Leeds, England on April 27. The show will be broadcast on DAZN.

In their first meeting, Taylor entered as The Ring and undisputed junior welterweight champion. He was riding high and considered pound-for-pound one of the best fighters in the world. Catterall was a far less-known fighter who was the WBO mandatory challenger.

Taylor was expected to dominate but was repeatedly beaten to the punch and dropped in Round 8. Both men were deducted a point for infractions. At the end of the fight, nearly everyone thought the Englishman had done enough to rip the title from the Scotsman in his backyard.

However, while Howard Foster scored it 113-112, he was surprisingly outvoted by colleagues Ian John-Lewis 114-111, Victor Loughlin 113-112.

Since then, both have traded several barbs on Twitter/ X.

They had been tabbed to meet in a rematch initially in late 2022. Before a firm date was revealed, things moved to February 2023 and finally March when Taylor tore his fascia plantar, in his heel. That meant when Taylor did return he had to face his WBO mandatory, Teofimo Lopez, who impressively upset Taylor by 12-round unanimous decision.

Taylor has yet to fight since, while Catterall has boxed twice, besting Darragh Foley (UD 10) and faded former three-weight titlist Jorge Linares (UD 12).

It is believed that despite Taylor looking to move up in weight this will take place at junior welterweight.

Taylor (19-1, 13 knockouts), rated at No. 2 by The Ring at junior welterweight, was a decorated amateur before turning professional in 2015. He claimed wins over former world titleholders Miguel Vazquez (KO 9) and Viktor Postol (UD 12) before entering the World Boxing Super Series. In a terrific run, the talented Scotsman beat the previously undefeated Ryan Martin (TKO 7); wrenched the IBF title from Ivan Baranchyk (UD 12) and unified against WBA beltholder Regis Prograis (MD 12). The latter victory saw the 33-year-old southpaw claim the Ring championship.

“The Tartan Tornado” went on to become undisputed 140-pound champion by beating WBC and WBO titlist Jose Ramirez (UD 12). Taylor struggled with Catterall and vacated all but his Ring and WBO titles, which he lost to Lopez last June.

Catterall (28-1, 13 KOs), rated at No. 7 by The Ring at junior welterweight, learned on the job and scored several impressive wins over the likes of Tom Stalker (TKO 8), Joe Hughes (UD 12) and won the British title against Tyrone Nurse (UD 12). However, despite staying unbeaten his career seemed to stall.

