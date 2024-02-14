Ring Masters Championships continues tradition of crowning New York’s best amateur boxers

Sean O'Bradaigh walks around the ring during last year's Ring Masters Championships finals. Photo by Photo by @kingcurated/IG

The boxers come from all five boroughs, plus Long Island and Westchester County, and as far upstate as Poughkeepsie. The Ring Masters Championships tournament gives boxers up and down the scales, male and female, from ages 8 to 68, the opportunity to fight for New York bragging rights.

The tournament, which kicked off on Feb. 2 and runs through April 11, will culminate at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, with the coveted championship rings at stake. This year, a total of 450 boxers, the highest ever since the tournament rebranded to the Ring Masters in 2018, from 91 different gyms will participate.

For open class elite boxers, winners also qualify for the National Golden Gloves tournament, which will run from May 12-18 in Detroit, Mich.

“The 2024 Ring Masters Championships is a testament to USA Boxing Metropolitan’s commitment to promoting the sport of boxing and providing a platform for emerging talents to shine,” said Ray Cuadrado, President of USA Boxing Metropolitan.

The tournament, formerly known as the New York Golden Gloves, has been a launching pad to success for amateur boxers who aspire to become professionals. Sugar Ray Robinson, Floyd Patterson, Mark Breland and Riddick Bowe are just a few of the many names whose success in the intrastate tournament translated to the professionals.

Though this year’s tournament will be without Donte Layne, last year’s champion who was rated no. 1 by USA Boxing at 165 pounds but has since turned pro, a number of other boxers are hoping to use the tournament to launch themselves to the next level.

Among those boxers is Sean O’Bradaigh, a 21-year-old from Manhattan’s West Village. O’Bradaigh won last year’s novice tournament at 165 pounds but is hoping to find success this year in the 176-pound open division.

“It’s massive, especially for an open class boxer like myself who is targeting the National Golden Gloves,” said O’Bradaigh, who is also a senior at New York University, where he majors in real estate.

“The fact that the final is at The Garden makes it the most prestigious local amateur boxing tournament in the country. Most important day of my life was me fighting at MSG.”

O’Bradaigh, who also won last year’s New York Boxing Tournament at 176-pound open, is by far the biggest local ticket seller in the local boxing committee (LBC), bringing about 300 people to last year’s final.

Sebastian Mazeneth, a 20-year-old who trains out of SweatBox in Staten Island, can relate. The College of Staten Island finance major made it to Madison Square Garden last year before falling in the 156-pound novice final. After dropping to the 147-pound division as an open class boxer, Mazeneth is hoping his sacrifices lead him to the championship in his 11-boxer bracket.

“It would mean everything to take first place this year. Ever since last year where I finished second I’ve gotten right back to work on improving my craft week in and week out. It would mean to the world to win the tournament and prove to myself and everyone else that my name belongs at the top of New York amateur boxing,” said Mazeneth.

In addition to his studies and training, Mazeneth also travels all over New York and New Jersey to find the right sparring to get himself to the next level. He says it’s all about time management.

“It’s definitely a lot of sacrifice and all about routine, I have a steady schedule at school and always head to the gym right after classes to be able to get my training in. It never feels draining to give all my free time to boxing though because I love it and it keeps me focused and in a positive routine,” said Mazeneth.

There are few boxers in New York who are as efficient with their time as is Israel Bailey. The 165-pound open class boxer who trains out of SouthBox by Eric Kelly is probably the biggest puncher pound for pound in New York amateur boxing. After falling by split decision in last year’s finals to O’Bradaigh, Bailey avenged that loss with a one punch RSC last September, and added the New York Metros 165-pound open title in November. His most vicious piece of business came last July, when he scored a one punch knockout of Papa Mamadou Ndiaye in the New York Tournament semifinals.

“To be honest I was born with it,” said the 27-year-old Bailey, a social worker who works for a foster agency and also referees flag football games for the New York City Charter School Athletic Association “Every street fight I had when I hit someone they always fell or stumbled. If I hit a wall my fist always went through. Now I’m currently trying to get it better.”

Wild amateur knockout tonight in the New York Tournament as Israel Bailey KOs Papa Ndiaye in the second round at Victory Boxing Club pic.twitter.com/QDpvWE6ZGB — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) July 22, 2023

The novice divisions will compete under a single elimination format while the open divisions, which are comprised of boxers with ten or more fights, will be double elimination, ensuring that the best two boxers make it to The Garden.

The tournament continues this weekend, beginning at Gotham Gym in the West Village on Friday, Feb. 16 and Sweatbox Brooklyn on Saturday, Feb. 17.

The tournament is sponsored by Sting Sports, Boxing Insider Promotions, Millions.co, WBC Amateur and Madison Square Garden.

Ryan Songalia has written for ESPN, the New York Daily News, Rappler and The Guardian, and is part of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism Class of 2020. He can be reached at [email protected].