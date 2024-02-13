Austin Brooks remains unbeaten after stopping Jose Izaguirre in seven rounds

Austin Brooks - Photo by Tom Hogan

Austin Brooks is emerging as a legit prospect at 130 pounds.

Brooks overcame a slow start to knock out Jose Izaguirre in round seven late Saturday night at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California.

In a clash of unbeaten southpaws, Izaguirre was the more effective fighter during the first two rounds, outboxing Brooks. By the fourth round, Brooks swung momentum his way, landing the more-telling punches.

Brooks, who resides in the San Diego, California suburb of La Mesa, hurt Izaguirre during the sixth round, further breaking him down. Moments into round seven, a series of punches to the body dropped Izaguirre to the canvas, where he was counted out at 53 seconds.

The victory over Izaguirre took place almost six months after Brooks stopped Anthony Chavez. On March 3, the 28-year-old defeated gatekeeper Diuhl Olguin by unanimous decision.

With the win, Brooks improved to 12-0, 5 knockouts. Izaguirre, who is originally from Pinar Del Rio, Cuba, falls to 7-1, 3 KOs. In his previous fight on May 13, the 27-year-old Izaguirre had defeated former prospect Alejandro Guerrero by majority decision. That fight took place in Izaguirre’s hometown of Odessa, Texas.

In the co-feature, junior welterweight Tayden Beltran of nearby Huntington Beach defeated Willmank Canonico Brito by unanimous decision.

Scores were 76-74, 76-74, and 77-73 for Beltran, who goes to 8-0-1, 4 KOs.

Brito did well in spots, but Beltran connected on the more telling punches, particularly left hooks and right crosses to the head of Brito. Fouls and clenches also took place, which lacked an ebb and flow during the fight. Both fighters were deducted a point after the end of round seven due to both throwing punches after the bell sounded.

Brito, who is originally from Caracas, Venezuela and now resides in Rosarito, Mexico, falls to 12-4-2, 10 KOs. He has now lost his last three fights.

Bantamweight Hector Lopez of nearby Compton improved to 4-0, 3 KOs, stopping Rod Saraguilla (2-5, 1 KO) of the Philippines at 2:50 of the second round. A devastating barrage of punches to Saraguilla’s head and body forced the referee to step in and stop the fight.

