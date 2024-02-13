Eye of the Tiger signs Shamil Khataev and Arthur Biyarslanov

Arthur Biyarslanov. Photo courtesy of Eye of the Tiger

Eye of The Tiger has added two undefeated prospects, middleweight Shamil Khataev and junior welterweight Arthur Biyarslanov, to its burgeoning promotional stable, The Ring has learned.

The Montreal-based promotional outfit helmed by Camille Estephan is happy to strengthen its position in two glamor divisions.

“This puts us at 22 fighters under contract with us,” Estephan told The Ring. “[Christian] Mbilli, [Osleys] Iglesias, [Erik] Bazinyan, [Albert] Ramirez, [Arslanbek] Makhmudov, [Steve] Claggett are world ranked. You add to that guys like Imam Khataev, Jhon Orobio, Moreno Fendero, Wilkens Mathieu, top notch prospects.

“You have Biarslanov and Shamil, they’ve had some development, but they need to go to the next level and we think they’re ready and hope to bring them there soon. Shamil was a good fit, we also work with his older brother (Imam). Both Shamil and Biyarslanov are true hard-working professionals.

“We have elite talent throughout our roster. We feel ready to move forward with some hugely significant fights in a consistent way in International boxing.”

Following a good amateur career, Khataev (12-0, 3 knockouts) turned professional in April 2019. Since then, he has largely fought at home in Russia where he has already fought at 10-round level.

The 27-year-old is primed to make his move in the middleweight division and holds wins over Zurab Kvitsiani (UD 10) to claim a WBC regional title and, most recently, bested Pius Mpenda (UD 10).

Biyarslanov (13-0, 11 KOs) is originally from Chechnya but emigrated to Canada when he was 10. He took up boxing and won four national titles and later represented Canada at the 2016 Rio Olympics, reaching the quarterfinals.

The 28-year-old southpaw turned professional initially in Canada in 2018 before having five fights in America. His last win came in Dubai against previously unbeaten Joniker Tovar (RTD 4) last July. However, this deal will see him return to Canada.

Both fighters will make their EOTT debuts on a date and venue to be decided.

