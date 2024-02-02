Weigh-in Alert: Joshua Buatsi vs. Dan Azeez and undercard ready for war in London

Joshua Buatsi (left) and Dan Azeez (right) weigh in for their fight in London - Photo by Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer

Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez (rated at No. 5 and 6 by The Ring at light heavyweight, respectively) both made weight today ahead of Saturday’s much anticipated showdown between these two unbeaten contenders at London’s OVO Arena Wembley, live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA.

A decade-long friendship will be put to one side when Buatsi and Azeez meet at the OVO Arena Wembley in London on Saturday February 3rd. Although both fighters started their journey at the same South London amateur boxing club, two very different paths have set them on a collision course. Now in their prime, both men are ready to put it all on the line for bragging rights and a shot at world honours.

British & Commonwealth Light Heavyweight Championships – 12 Rounds

Joshua Buatsi – 12st 6lbs / 174lbs

Dan Azeez – 12st 4lbs 5oz / 172.3lbs

European junior welterweight Championship – 12 Rounds

Adam Azim – 10st / 140lbs

Enock Poulsen – 9st 13lbs 5oz / 139.5lbs

Light heavyweight Contest – 8 Rounds

Ben Whittaker – 12st 7lbs 5oz / 175.5lbs

Khalid Graidia – 12st 8lbs / 176lbs

Women’s lightweight – 10 (x2min) Rounds

Caroline Dubois – 9st 8lbs 5oz / 134.5lbs

Miranda Reyes – 9st 8lbs / 134lbs

Heavyweights – 6 Rounds

Jeamie TKV – 18st 11lbs 5oz / 263lbs

Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko – 18st 3lbs / 255lbs

Women’s Bantamweights – 6 (x2min) Rounds

Francesca Hennessy – 8st 10lbs 5oz / 125.5lbs

Lauren Belen Valdebenito – 8st 13lbs / 125lbs

A press release by Boxxer was used in this article.