Darius Fulghum feels Alantez Fox was ‘a great test’ in first points win of his career

This past Saturday, rising super middleweight prospect Darius Fulghum took an important step forward in his career when he won a 10-round majority decision over experienced Alantez Fox on the undercard of Jaime Munguia-John Ryder at the Footprint Arena, Phoenix, Arizona.

Fulghum, who won six fights last year after signing with Golden Boy, recognizes the importance of facing Fox.

“The fight was a great test for me,” Fulghum (10-0, 9 knockouts) told The Ring. “Alantez knew his only chance of winning was to make it an ugly fight. In the midst of all his holding, I remained composed and picked my shots. I showed I was able to deal with the experience of Alantez and break him down over the course of the 10 rounds.”

The 27-year-old Texan hadn’t been passed six-rounds previously and was taking part in his first 10-rounder.

However, it was something he was able to safely negotiate against Fox (28-6-1, 13 KOs), who had previously fought the likes of Demetrius Andrade (L UD 12), David Morrell (L TKO 4) and Erik Bazinyan (L MD 10).

“Going the distance is necessary for my development,” he explained. “Not every fight is going to be a knockout. This experience is going to prepare me for the championship-level fights in my future.“

Fulghum, who has previously fought on the undercard of Golden Boy stablemates William Zepeda, Gilberto Ramirez and Ryan Garcia, enjoyed fighting in front of such a passionate crowd.

“The fans in Phoenix were the most engaged fans I’ve heard up to this point in my career,” he said. “It was a packed house, and they were lively. It’s the type of boxing energy I love to be around. I look forward to more fights like that.”

He isn’t sure when he’ll fight next, but he hopes to have another busy year from which he can continue to build momentum.

“The plan is to remain just as active as last year,” he said. “The goal this year is to keep gaining experience and climbing the rankings.”

Former junior middleweight titlist Sergio Mora, who was commentating on the fight for DAZN, likes Fulghum’s potential inside and outside the ring and feels he is going in the right direction.

“He didn’t get the KO and had some issues having his way with Fox, but I had a feeling he would,” said Mora. “(For one), at 6-feet-4 with a proven resume, Fox is a solid fighter that’s had a bad streak of losses. And two, he accepted at very short notice.

“Fulghum is probably one of the most likable, thoughtful and articulate fighters I’ve come across. Really bright boxer with great future. Offensively and defensively sound and fights relaxed, like a veteran. I’d like to see him bounce back in his next fight with another tough veteran and see how handles him now that he’s gone the distance for the first time in career.”

