Omar Trinidad continues rapid rise with headliner vs. tough Jose Perez

Featherweight up-and-comer Omar Trinidad. Photo by Lina Baker / 360 Promotions

It is hard not to like Omar Trinidad.

The unbeaten featherweight is a family man, works hard in the gym and has aspirations to be successful in the sport.

Trinidad will face Jose Perez Saturday night at the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California. The 10-round bout will headline a 360 Boxing Promotions card that will stream live on UFC Fight Pass (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).

The 28-year-old (14-0-1, 11 knockouts), who resides in the Boyle Heights section of Los Angeles, will square off in a compelling fight against Perez, who lost a close split decision to unbeaten Duke Ragan in October. Perez (11-2-2, 5 KOs), who rode an 11-bout win streak going into that ESPN-televised bout scored a knockdown against Ragan, a highly decorated amateur who won a silver medal at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Despite Perez coming off a loss, Trinidad is not taking him lightly.

“I’m 100 percent ready for Saturday,” Trinidad told The Ring earlier this week. “My opponent is young and is full of energy. He has a lot of determination and he’s going to come take what’s mine. I think I’ll be the stronger fighter in the later rounds and I think I’ll be able to break him down as well.”

In his last bout on November 9, Trinidad stopped journeyman Andrew Bentley during the opening round. The fight took place on the undercard of the Callum Walsh-Ismael Villarreal fight, which took place at The Theater inside Madison Sqaure Garden.

Both Trinidad and Walsh are promoted by Tom Loeffler.

Trinidad was impressed with the atmosphere inside The Theatre. Celebrities, including UFC President Dana White and HHH of the WWE, were ringside watching the action. Trinidad hopes to continue working hard to one day headline a fight card with that type of atmosphere.

“That day took me back to memory lane,” said Trinidad, who has fought under the 360 Boxing Promotions banner since 2022. “I’m a huge fan of the WWE, so it was great to see HHH watching my fight from ringside. Also Dana White was there and saw my win. It’s a blessing to get these opportunities and continue living out my dream as a fighter.”

Whether at his house or in the gym, Trinidad absorbs as much boxing as possible. He has sparred against some of the top fighters in the sport in the Los Angeles area, which has helped him improve his skill set as a pro.

Trinidad believes that the more he learns, the more he has an understanding of the sport, and can apply that knowledge in the ring.

“I study and learn boxing as much as I can,” said Trinidad. “I learn a lot. I watch videos. All I’ve learned over the last year has made me a better fighter. I’ve slowed down much more. I see and create openings. I’m sitting down more on my punches. I really work a lot on timing and punch placement. Precision is the key.

“I’ve sparred against (former unified junior featherweight titleholder) Danny Roman, (Roman) ‘Chocolatito’ (Gonzalez), (IBF world featherweight titleholder Luis) ‘Venado’ Lopez, Joet Gonzalez. They’ve helped me out a lot. It’s a part of the work that needs to get done for me to be at my best.”

Even with time in the gym, including road work at parks and along city streets, Trinidad maintains a very close relationship with his family.

Saturday night, as with his previous fights at the Commerce Casino, hundreds of family members and friends are in attendance, cheering on Trinidad.

“I’m glad I’m staying active,” said Trinidad, who fought four times in 2022 and in 2023. “I hope to fight four, five, even six times in 2024.”

“I want to be an example. My Dad, Mom, and siblings motivate me. I want to be an example for the next generation of young people.

“I stay humble. Everything is possible.”

