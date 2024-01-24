JoJo Diaz takes on Jesus Perez in Golden Boy’s inaugural Fight Night card for 2024

Gary Russell Jr. (left) vs. Joseph Diaz Jr. Photo by Amanda Westcott/Showtime

Former titlist Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. (33-4-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte will kick off the first Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN card of 2024 in a 10-round junior welterweight main event against the tough Jesus “Ricky” Perez (24-5, 18 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico. The action will take place at The Commerce Casino & Hotel and will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN at 6:00 p.m. PT.

“I am excited to let the boxing world know I’m back on track,” said Joseph “JoJo” Diaz. “My comeback continues on February 15. After this, I want all the top guys.”

“I would like to thank Golden Boy and my promoter Paco Damian for believing in me and giving me this great opportunity,” said Jesus Perez. “I know how important this fight is for me, a win over JoJo Diaz would open many great opportunities. I am working extremely hard to put on a great performance. One thing for sure, the fans are going to get their money’s worth. It is going to be a war!”

“Throughout his career, JoJo has defied the odds — competing at the Olympics, defeating undefeated fighters, and winning a world championship,” said Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Oscar De La Hoya. “Now he is taking his second step back towards title contention, and I see the renewed focus in his eyes as he takes one more run at championship glory.”

In the co-main event, Ricardo “El Niño” Sandoval (23-2, 16 KOs) of Rialto, who was recently ranked number 10 on ESPN’s Top 25 under 25 list, will participate in a 10-round flyweight event. Also on the DAZN broadcast, Fort Lauderdale, Florida’s Eric Tudor (9-1, 6 KOs) will make a redemptive return in a six-round super welterweight fight.

Opening the DAZN broadcast, San Diego’s Jorge “El Niño Dorado” Chavez (9-0, 7 KOs) will participate in a six-round junior featherweight fight. Opponents for each and the complete undercard will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for Diaz vs. Perez will go on sale today, Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. PT and are priced at $200, $150, $100, $50 and $30 plus applicable fees. A limited amount of Golden Boy VIP Experience upgrades will also be available for purchase with exclusive merchandise and fight night upgrades included. Standard and VIP tickets can be purchased at GoldenBoyPromotions.com.

“The Commerce Casino & Hotel is absolutely thrilled to be welcoming back Golden Boy to our property,” shared Spencer Villasenor, Director of Guest Experience. “We’ve recently upgraded our incredible event center and look forward to another production of the highest quality with the Golden Boy team.”

A press release by Golden Boy Promotions was used in this article.