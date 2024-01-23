Keita Kurihara heads to the lion’s den in his rematch with Froilan Saludar on Friday

Keita Kurihara - Photo by Makoto Maeda

Japanese gunslinger Keita Kurihara will face Froilan Saludar in a direct rematch after being stopped by the Filipino in one round last October.

Kurihara, who lost the OPBF bantamweight title to Saludar, decided to roll the dice and will bid to regain his belt. He will step into the lion’s dens when they meet at Nustar Resort and Casino in Cebu City, Philippines, on Friday.

“I was given the chance to payback an opponent who beat me,” Kurihara (17-8-1, 15 knockouts) told The Ring through Loren Goodman. “I was able to prepare for the challenge in perfect condition, so I accepted the offer.

“Last time, my opponent came as challenger into enemy territory and went home with the belt. This time, as challenger in enemy territory, I’ll take back the belt and return the favor.”

The 31-year-old feels he overthought things in their first match and it cost him dearly.

“I had heard that my opponent was particularly strong early on, so I was too cautious and wound up going in too passively, he admitted. “I regret that I didn’t just slug it out with him toe-to-toe from the outset, even if that’s when he’s at his best.”

Kurihara knows a thing or two about revenge having lost to Kai Chiba (TKO 12), only to quickly stop his rival in two-rounds in their rematch.

He needs more of the same if his career’s not to suffer the death knell.

“If I lose here, it’s all over,” he said pulling no punches. “I’m all in on this challenge.

“It’s a fight, so anyone can lose. That’s why I put all my effort each and every day into preparing: not to lose. At the end of each day I look back with no regrets. I will definitely win.”

Saludar (34-7-1, 24 KOs) turned professional at flyweight in 2009. The one-time prospect went unbeaten in his first 20 outings but was stopped by McWilliams Arroyo (TKO 2). He suffered a second defeat at the hands of Takuma Inoue (UD 10). The now 34-year-old got back in the win column with several wins before getting stopped in a WBO 112-pound title fight by Sho Kimura (KO 6) in China in July 2018.

His form has become patchy since, but he has lost only when he’s stepped up against the likes of Andrew Moloney (UD 10), Daigo Higa (SD 8) and Luis Nery (TKO 2). However, he breathed new life into his career by stunning Kurihara.

This is a dangerous fight for both men, it’s imperative that Kurihara wins if he wants to get his world title opportunity. It will depend is he is affected by the loss last time out, if he can put that behind him he can win and win inside the distance but may have to see out the first early rounds which could be particularly fraught with danger.

