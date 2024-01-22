Weigh-in alert: Kenshiro Teraji and Carlos Cañizales are ready to clash in Japan

Kenshiro Teraji and Carlos Cañizales made weight for their anticipated clash Tuesday night at the Edion Arena in Osaka, Japan.

At Monday’s weigh-in, both Teraji and Canizales weighed in at 107.5 pounds.

Teraji will defend his Ring junior flyweight championship in a clash that will stream live on Amazon Prime in Japan and on ESPN+ in the United States (4 a.m. ET/ 1 a.m. PT).

Tuesday’s fight will mark Teraji’s third defense of both the WBC and WBA world title belts. In his last bout on September 18, Teraji (22-1, 14 knockouts), who resides in Uji, Japan, stopped Hekkie Budler of South Africa in the ninth round. More than five months prior to the win over Budler, Teraji stopped late-sub Anthony Olascuaga, also in the ninth round.

The 32-year-old became the unified world titleholder at 108 pounds when he stopped countryman Hiroto Kyoguchi in November 2022.

Teraji has won his last four bouts since losing by knockout to Masamichi Yabuki in September 2021. He would avenge the loss less than six months later, stopping Yanuki in the third round.

There is a possibility Teraji could move up to the flyweight division. Teraji has stated in recent months difficulties making weight and exploring fights at 112 pounds.

Cañizales (26-1-1, 19 KOs), who resides in Caracas, Venezuela, is currently rated No. 7 by Ring at 108 pounds. He won the WBA world title elimination bout on June 9, defeating Daniel Matellon by technical decision.

The 30-year-old had won the vacant WBA world junior flyweight title in March 2018, defeating Reiya Konishi by unanimous decision.

Cañizales would make two successful defenses of the world title belt before a shocking knockout loss to Esteban Bermudez in May 2021. He has won his last four bouts since the loss to Bermudez, including a knockout win over former world titleholder Ganigan Lopez in March 2022.

In the co-feature, Artem Dalakian (22-0, 15 KOs) of Ukraine will make another defense of his WBA world flyweight title against Seigo Yuri Akui.

Dalakian weighed in at 111.1 pounds, while Akui (18-2-1, 11 KOs) of Kurashiki, Japan came in at the flyweight limit of 112 pounds.

Also fighting on the card promoted by Akihiko Honda, popular Tenshin Nasukawa (2-0) of Tokyo will square off against Mexico City’s Luis Robles Pacheco (15-2-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-round junior featherweight bout.

