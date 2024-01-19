Unbeaten bantamweight prospect David Cuellar takes on Pablo Gomez in Mexico

David Cuellar (right) Photo courtesy Promociones del Pueblo

David Cuellar continues to wait for the top fighters at 118 pounds to face him.

In the meantime, the unbeaten Cuellar (25-0, 17 knockouts) remains active in hopes a fight against a top contender materializes.

Cuellar will face Pablo Ariel Gomez tonight at the Centro de Convenciones in Chetumal, Mexico. The 10-round bout will headline a Box Televisa card that will air live on Canal 5 and TUDN (10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT) throughout Mexico.

The 22-year-old Cuellar is currently rated No. 10 by The Ring at 118 pounds.

Promoter Oswaldo Kuchle has been impressed with Cuellar’s ascent in the division. He credits Cuellar’s rise through the ranks due to discipline in the gym and having a hard work ethic.

“David is a young fighter who has demonstrated enormous quality in boxing,” Kuchle told The Ring Wednesday afternoon. “Since joining Latin KO Promotions, his dedication and trajectory to become a world champion has been due in part because of his maturity in the ring and meeting his personal goals. It’s hard to believe that he is doing this at the age of 22.”

Kuchle also credits Jose ‘Chepo’ Reynoso for Cuellar’s progress.

“(David) has stopped nine of his last 10 opponents, which is not easy to do, against modest opposition. David has become one of the best bantamweights in the world, thanks in part to ‘Chepo’ Reynoso, who has made it clear he wants David to fight for a world title this year. We are dedicated to supporting David and we believe in his capacity, discipline and qualities (as a fighter).”

Cuellar will face a fighter in Gomez (18-14-3, 1 KO), who has lost three of his last five bouts. In his last bout on October 28, Gomez, who resides in Buenos Aires, Argentina, lost to Georges Ory by unanimous decision.

The 32-year-old Gomez does have a split-decision win over former world titleholder Omar Narvaez in December 2019. Kuchle is confident Cuellar will take care of business and not overlook Gomez.

“David has a difficult challenge against an opponent who has fought opponents from all over the world. He has faced and beaten fighters who are technical or are brawlers from all over the world, including England, Mexico, and France. (Gomez) has lots of experience against quality fighters and he’s a dangerous opponent who can thwart David’s plans of fighting for a world title belt.

“We have a lot of confidence in David and his ability. He has demonstrated it in previous fights. It’s because we have put forth difficult opponents in front of him. We know he will continue to develop from fighting these types of opponents and will become a world champion.”

In his last bout on August 18, Cuellar (25-0, 20 knockouts), who resides in Queretaro, Mexico, stopped Marlon Rios Sarinana in the third round in nearby Cancun. In his previous fight on May 19, Cuellar defeated Francisco Mendivil by unanimous decision.

Also on the card, former WBC world female junior flyweight titleholder Yesenia Gomez (19-6-4, 6 KOs) of Cancun will square off against Bolivia’s Mariela Ribera Valverde (12-7, 9 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

Alexander Villa (19-2, 13 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico will face Eduardo Martinez (10-2, 7 KOs) of Cuernavaca, Mexico in an eight-round lightweight bout.

