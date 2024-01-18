Chris Billam-Smith to make WBO cruiserweight defense against Richard Riakporhe

Chris Billam-Smith - Photo by Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer

Chris Billam-Smith will make his second defense of the WBO cruiserweight title against the only man to beat him as a professional.

Smith (19-1, 13 knockouts) has signed to face Richard Riakporhe (17-0, 13 KOs) in an all-British title fight for a date that is still to be announced, Ben Shalom, CEO of the United Kingdom-based promotion Boxxer tells Sky Sports.

Venues being considered for the fight are Vitality Stadium, home of the AFC Bournemouth soccer team, about 100 miles south west of London, and Selhurst Park Stadium, the home pitch of Crystal Palace F.C. located near London, according to the report.

The report adds that a date will be set once Smith recovers from a cut he suffered over his left eye in his first title defense, an eighth round technical knockout of Mateusz Masternak last month.

Riakporhe of London, England is the no. 1 rated contender with the WBO at 200 pounds, having secured big wins against former WBO cruiserweight titleholder Krzysztof Glowacki and Jack Massey. Riakporhe was in attendance for Smith-Mastenak, and spoke with Boxing Social about a potential rematch with Smith.

“At the end of the day, we respect each other, I know he respects me as a fighter, I respect him, we’ve shared the ring before. We got a job to do,” said Riakporhe. “He’s got something that I want and I’m going to take it.”

Billam-Smith, who defeated Lawrence Okolie by majority decision last May to win the belt, addressed the possibility of a Riakporhe showdown in an interview with Sky Sports after the Masternak fight.

“Bring it on, I’m ready. It doesn’t matter who it is, there’s other belts out there as well. If it’s him next so be it,” said Billam-Smith.

“Last time we offered him the fight he said he wouldn’t come to Bournemouth so let’s just hope he’ll come to Bournemouth this time.”

Billam-Smith, 33, is rated no. 5 by The Ring at 200 pounds, while Riakporhe, 34, is rated no. 7.

In their first fight in 2019, Riakporhe won a split-decision in a bruising ten round fight in July of 2019 at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, England. Riakporhe scored the only count of the fight in round seven, when a left hand sent Billam-Smith leaning over the ropes, but Billam-Smith battled back to close the fight strongly.