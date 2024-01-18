Mykquan Williams stops Luis Feliciano in ProBoxTV’s 2024 season opener

Mykquan Williams - Photo courtesy of ProBox

On Wednesday night, ProBoxTV’s 2024 season got under way with a battle of unbeaten junior welterweight contenders in the main event.

Mykquan Williams (20-0-2, 9 knockouts) outworked and ultimately stopped previously unbeaten Luis Feliciano (17-1, 8 KOs) in six round six at the event that took place at ProBoxTV’s own venue, the Whitesands Event Center in Plant City, Florida.

After a slow start, Williams sent Feliciano to the canvas twice in the second round, and then floored him again in the sixth round . Feliciano managed to beat the count but the referee halted the action at the 1:43 mark in the sixth.

Earlier, Freudis Rojas (13-0, 11 KOs) scored a unanimous decision win over Cristian Baez (19-4, 17 KOs). Known as a knockout artist, Rojas simply couldn’t let his hands loose hard enough on Baez, who fought back continuously and scored a few rounds of his own. The scores of 98-92 and 99-91 (twice) did not reflect the disputed nature of the bout, in which Rojas was expected to win comfortably.

A more interesting clash took place earlier on between two unbeaten junior lightweights in Puerto Rico’s Jaycob Gomez (9-0-1, 6 KOs) taking on Ezequiel Borrero (6-1, 2 KOs). The difference in punching power was evident since the very first round, in which Gomez sent a beffudled Borrero to the canvas. Gomez continued to chase Borrero around the ring for the next few rounds until a salvo of unanswered punches prompted the referee to halt the bout at 1:40 of round five.