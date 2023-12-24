Seiya Tsutsumi wants to make big statement on Inoue-Tapales card

Photo by Yuriko Miyata

Seiya Tsutsumi wants to make a statement to the rest of the boxing world on Tuesday.

Tsutsumi will face Kazuki Anaguchi at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 10-round bout will precede the main event bout between Naoya Inoue and Marlon Tapales for the Ring Magazine and undisputed junior featherweight championship.

Both fights will stream live on ESPN+, beginning at 3 a.m. ET/ 12 a.m. PT.

The 28-year-old Tsutsumi (9-0-2, 7 knockouts) may not be known to fight fans abroad, but he made a name for himself to boxing aficionados throughout Japan in October 2020, fighting to a majority decision draw against former WBC world flyweight titleholder Daigo Haiga, who is currently ranked No. 10 by The Ring at 118 pounds.

Since the Haiga fight, Tsutsumi has won his last four bouts. In his last fight on August 30, which took place at the famed Korakuen Hall in his hometown of Tokyo, Tsutsumi defeated Rika Masuda by unanimous decision in a clash of unbeaten bantamweights.

Tsutsumi will face another unbeaten fighter in Anaguchi. Aside from maintaining their unbeaten status, a lot is also on the line in his fight against Anaguchi. The fight is the final of the Naoya Inoue’s Cup Bantamweight Tournament. There is a monetary prize of 10,000,000 yen, which is about $70,000 U.S. dollars.

The Japanese bantamweight title, which Tsutsumi currently holds, is also on the line. Tsutsumi believes Anaguchi will present a strong test in the ring come fight night.

“He is really a smart boxer with good speed and footwork,” Tsutsumi told The Ring through translator and boxing writer Yuriko Miyata. “He has good vision.”

Naoya Inoue fights in Japan have sold out large arenas and venues. Whether it is casual or hardcore fans that tune in, huge ratings on network and streaming services have become the norm as well.

Tsutsumi may be nervous or excited, or both, but is grateful for the opportunity to fight on a significant card and that the fight will be streamed to the United States and to other countries.

“It’s such an honor to fight on that historic card,” said Tsutsumi, who is trained by Yuta Ishihara and managed by Shingo Suzuki. “Of course, it’s quite a (bit of) pressure, but I feel myself more excited than nervous. Now I am happy to know that my fight will be streamed in the U.S. I will do my best in the ring to make fans there like me.”

“I am a boxer-puncher, on the inside or from distance. I switch from orthodox to southpaw often. I hope my style appeals to boxing fans.”

Earlier this year, Tsutsumi spent time in the Los Angeles area, sparring at some of several gyms in the area. Tsutsumi was also able to attend local club shows to assimilate to the fight scene.

Tsutsumi was able to spar some of the top lower-weight class fighters in boxing, which allowed him to sharpen his skill-set as well. Spending time in Southern California, considered one of the top boxing hubs on the planet, may pay dividends in the long run for Tsutsumi.

“I was training with Manny Robles and the team this (past) summer,” said Tsutsumi. “He reminded me how basics and fundamentals are important to bring up practical skills. As a boxer, I’ve always minded that part, and he made me think I was right.

“I sparred (bantamweight contender) Saul Sanchez, (unbeaten featherweight) Omar Trinidad, Rigo Hermosillo, Adrian Alvarado, and (once-beaten) Anthony Olascuaga.”

Tsutsumi is currently ranked amongst the top 10 by three of boxing’s major sanctioning bodies. An impressive victory over Anaguchi could put him in position to fight in a world title elimination or another significant card.

Since the Haiga fight, Tsutsumi has steadily progressed and is on the doorstep of a world title fight. Tsutsumi understands dominant wins and knockouts go a long way in the sport, but is up to the challenge of making a lasting impression on fight fans.

“It’s very important for me to make a statement as a world-rated boxer. So, how I win matters. But most importantly, I have to secure a win in this fight.”

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

Follow @FSalazarBoxing