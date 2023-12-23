Day of Reckoning undercard: Dmitry Bivol shuts out Lyndon Arthur over 12

Dmitry Bivol takes it to Lyndon Arthur during his WBA light heavyweight title defense on the Day of Reckoning undercard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Where has this guy been all year?

Dmitry Bivol was Ring Magazine’s 2022 Fighter of the Year, an honor he earned with clear unanimous decisions over pound-for-pound star Canelo Alvarez and then-unbeaten Gilberto Ramriez in defense of his WBA light heavyweight title.

And then… nothing. Bivol lost all of the career momentum those victories gained him by sitting out most of 2023. His team wasted 11 months trying to negotiate a rematch with Alvarez and a showdown with Arthur Beterbiev for the undisputed 175-pound championship.

But if the boxing world forgot how talented Bivol is, The Ring’s No. 1-rated light heavyweight gave us an impressive reminder by dominating capable Lyndon Arthur over 12 rounds on the undercard of the massive Day of Reckoning show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Bivol (22-0, 12 KOs), who retained his WBA belt for the 10th time, scored a knockdown in Round 11 en route to unanimous scores of 120-107.

The 33-year-old Russian started aggressively, perhaps trying to make up for lost time, walking Arthur down with a ram-rod jab and fast, fluid two- and three-punch combinations. Bivol raked Arthur with body shots whenever he forced the game-but-outclassed Brit to the ropes over the first half of the bout but settled into his usual methodical pace over the second half, content to control the distance while consistently beating Arthur to the punch.

Bivol, No. 5 in The Ring’s pound-for-pound rankings, was unable to stop Arthur, although a left to the body put the cagey 33-year-old Manchester native to a knee at the close of Round 11. The defending beltholder tried hard to get the KO at the start and finish of Round 12, but it wasn’t to be.

Arthur (23-2, 16 KOs), to his credit, had moments down the stretch (standing his ground in spots, landing a good body shot in Round 8, and sneaky jabs here and there), but ultimately, he is a good boxer who shared the ring with an elite boxer and the levels between them was evident.

Bivol now turns his attention to the other elite-level fighter of the light heavyweight division, undefeated Artur Beterbiev, who is set to defend his WBC, IBF and WBO titles against Callum Smith in January.

“It was good sparring for me,” Bivol said of the 12 rounds with Arthur. “I’m glad, at end of the year, I got this fight. Now I see my way to my goal, which is undisputed [vs. the Beterbiev-Smith winner]. I hope this is my next fight in 2024.”

