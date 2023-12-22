Arnold Barboza-Xolisani Ndongeni added to Ortiz-Lawson card on Jan. 6

Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Junior welterweight contender Arnold Barboza, Jr. will face Xolisani Ndongeni on January 6, Oscar De La Hoya announced on social media Thursday night.

The 10-round bout will take place at the Virgins Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight will be part of a Golden Boy Promotions card that will stream live on DAZN (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

De La Hoya, the Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy, posted a picture of a bout sheet on social media. The card will be headlined by the junior middleweight bout between Vergil Ortiz, Jr. and Frederick Lawson.

“The return of [Vergil Ortiz] is fire .. see you guys on the 6th in Vegas @VirginsHotelsLV,” stated De La Hoya.

Barboza (28-0, 10 knockouts), who resides in Los Angeles, is currently ranked No. 8 byTheRing at 140 pounds. The January 6 fight against Ndongeni will mark his debut under the Golden Boy Promotions banner.

In his last bout on February 3, his last under contract with Top Rank, Barboza defeated former world titleholder Jose Pedraza by unanimous decision. In his previous fight on July 15 of last year, Barboza defeated Danielito Zorrilla by decision.

The 32-year-old also has victories over Antonio Moran, Alex Saucedo, Tony Luis, William Silva, and Mike Alvarado. Barboza is managed by Rick Mirigian.

Ndongeni (31-3, 18 KOs), who resides in Duncan Village, South Africa, has not fought since July 8, losing by unanimous decision to prospect Ernesto ‘Tito’ Mercado. The loss to Mercado snapped a string of five consecutive victories.

Another notable loss on Ndongeni’s record was a decision defeat to Devin Haney in January 2019 in a clash of unbeaten prospects.

Another fight that was confirmed for January 6 is a 10-round super middleweight bout between Sergiy Dereyanchenko and Rowdy Legend Montgomery (10-5-1, 7 KOs) of Victorville, California.

Derevyanchenko (14-5, 10 KOs), who is originally from Feodosia, Ukraine and now resides in Brooklyn, New York, lost a close unanimous decision to Jaime Munguia on June 10 in one of the best action fights of 2023.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

Follow @FSalazarBoxing