Gor Yeritsyan-Quinton Randall headlines February 23 UFC Fight Pass show

Gor Yeritsyan works mitts with Freddie Roach. Photo by Lina Baker / 360 Promotions

Welterweight up-and-comer Gor Yeritsyan is on the cusp of contender status.

Yeritsyan will face once-beaten Quinton Randall on February 23, 360 Boxing Promotions announced on Monday. The 10-round welterweight bout takes place at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, California and will stream live on UFC Fight Pass (10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT).

“We are very excited about bringing more world-class boxing to the Chumash Casino Resort, once again,” said promoter Tom Loeffler. “Chumash is a tremendous property in the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley that boasts a rich boxing history.

“Gor Yeritsyan versus Quinton Randall is a great matchup for the vacant WBC Continental Americas welterweight title. Gor is undefeated and coming off of a big win at Madison Square Garden last month. He’s in very tough against Quinton Randall, who’s coming to win the title and take Gor’s undefeated record away from him.”

The 28-year-old Yeritsyan (17-0, 11 KOs), who is originally from Yerevan, Armenia and now lives and trains in Los Angeles, defeated former fringe contender Luis Alberto Veron by unanimous decision in his last bout on November 9. In his previous fight on August 26, Yeritsyan knocked out Rogelio Jun Doliguez in the second round.

Yeritsyan returned to action in June after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus. An impressive win could push him into contender status in a very deep welterweight division.

“I am very excited because it’s my first main event on UFC Fight Pass and I’m fighting for a title,” said Yeritsyan, who was an amateur standout before turning pro May 2017. “It means a lot for me because I came a long way for this. Now I am doing really hard work with my coach Freddie Roach and the team. I must be 100 percent ready for this fight.”

Randall suffered his first defeat as a pro in his last bout on November 16, dropping a decision to Brian Norman, Jr. in a clash between unbeaten prospects. The Norman-Randall fight took place on the undercard of the Shakur Stevenson-Edwin De Los Santos world title fight.

The 33-year-old Randall (13-1-1, 3 KOs), who resides in Katy, Texas, has noteworthy victories over once-beaten fighters, Ivan Pandis and Terry Chatwood.

Loeffler promoted his first show at the Chumash Casino Resort on July 22. Casino executives were impressed with the fight card and reserved for dates for Loeffler to promote shows in 2024.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

