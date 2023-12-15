Hall of Fame Inductee Ivan Calderon and Rafael Espinoza get belts in Puerto Rico

Paco Valcarcel (left), Rafael Espinoza (center) and Ivan Calderon (right) - Photo courtesy of WBO

On Thursday, The WBO officially belted featherweight titlist Rafael Espinoza, who stunned Robeisy Ramirez last Saturday, in one of the Upsets of the Year.

The Puerto Rican-based sanctioning body also honored Ring and two-division titlist Ivan Calderon after his induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame at an event in in Corozal, Puerto Rico.

WBO President, Paco Valcarcel warmly greeted Espinoza and Calderon.

“This is your home; and to wife and daughter, you’re all home,” said Valcarcel. “Espinoza won the belt fair and square. Thank you to Iván (Calderón) for handing the belt to a champion who deserves it.”

The 29-year-old Espinoza, who got off the canvas to finish strongly to lift the title from Ramirez by 12-round majority decision, proudly accepted his belt.

“Thank you, Paco (and) Iván, I hope I get to also (be in the Hall of Fame) someday, congratulations,” said the new champion. “It’s an honor to be here, the same thing I feel now is the same thing I felt in the fight. I still look at it and having it here is an honor. And I’m thankful to the WBO for all this.

“I’ll keep training and keep giving it my all to give good fights like this one and make them memorable for everyone.”

Espinoza returned the favor by presenting Calderon with a plaque to commemorate his recent achievement.

“I think the biggest thing athletes and boxers have is when they achieve their dreams when it’s something so difficult and takes sacrifice,” said an emotional Calderon. “My family, my wife, my children, thank you for always supporting Daddy, for always being there.

“One day, I said I wanted to be champion and I never thought about being a Hall of Famer, thinking about the negative things people said about me because of my height, weight, because I had no punching power, but my sacrifices changed everything.

“I had important fights with Hugo Cazares, Giovanni Segura, fights of the year, and most of all, I battled with the sacrifices of things in my life, the abuse towards my mother, foster homes; that helped me achieve my dreams. From June 6-9, I hope to see you in Canastota, New York.”

