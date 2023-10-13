Darius Fulghum inks promotional deal with Golden Boy Promotions

Heavyweight Darius Fulghum. Photo courtesy of Sky Sports

Golden Boy Promotions continues signing young prospects to their stable.

This time, it is Darius Fulghum.

The unbeaten super middleweight signed a promotional deal with Golden Boy, as it was announced Wednesday afternoon on social media.

Fulghum (8-0, 8 knockouts), who resides Houston, Texas, last fought this past Saturday night in Las Vegas, knocking out gatekeeper Ricardo Luna with a left hook to the body at 2:58 of the opening round. In his previous fight on September 16, Fulghum knocked out Ricardo Adrian Luna in the second round.

The 27-year-old has been very active thus far in 2023, having now fought five times.

Manager David Suh stated Fulghum may return to the ring on the undercard of the Ryan Garcia-Oscar Duarte fight on December 2 in Houston, Texas. Suh believes Fulghum is a fighter who can become a star.

“We are excited to have Darius onboard and signed with Golden Boy Promotions,” Suh told The Ring Thursday morning. “He is an excellent fighter and an even better person out of the ring.

“His future has no ceiling and he will be able to showcase his full talent when the time comes. He is truly gifted and has all the potential to not just be a boxing star, but a superstar. Unlike most boxing prospects, he’s got the talent, skills, ability to articulate and connect with the fans, and the look to transcend the sport like the greats before him.”

Suh is the head of 3 Point Management.

Fulghum is a graduate of Prairie View A&M University, where he received his Bachelor’s degree in Nursing. He is a registered nurse.

