Femke Hermans, Mary Spencer make weight for IBF junior middleweight title match

Mary Spencer (left) and Femke Hermans (right) after weighing in. Photo by Vincent Ethier/Eye of The Tiger

Earlier today, Femke Hermans and Mary Spencer weighed in ahead of their rematch for the vacant IBF junior middleweight title showdown at the Montreal Casino, Montreal.

Hermans, The Ring’s No. 4 ranked junior middleweight, came in at 152.9. The 33-year-old, who dominated Spencer last December, enters the contest with a record of 16-4 (7 knockouts).

Meanwhile, Spencer weighed slightly under the division limit at 153.4. The 38-year-old former amateur standout has a record of 7-1 (5 KOs)

In the chief supporting bout, Erik Bazinyan (30-0, 21 KOs), The Ring’s No. 6 ranked super middleweight, tipped the scales at 166.4, while his opponent Ronald Ellis (18-3-2, 12 KOs) came in at 167.1 ahead of their NABF 168-pound clash. Bazinyan took exception to Ellis holding his fist near his jaw, the two exchanged words and Bazinyan shoved Ellis. Order was quickly established.

Christopher Guerrero (8-0, 4 KOs) 149.5, Jose Lopez (30-8-2, 16 KOs) 148.3

Leila Beaudoin (9-1, 1 KO) 129.9, Estrella Valverde (19-11-2, 4 KOs) 129.8

Imam Khataev (3-0, 3 KOs) 176.6, David Benitez (9-8, 2 KOs) 173.6

Memhet Unal (5-0, 4 KOs) 177.7, Luca Spadaccini (9-5-3, 4 KOs) 175.8

Jhon Orobio (4-0, 4 KOs) 134.3, Jesus Solis (4-1, 0 KO) 133.2

Wilkens Mathieu (3-0, 2 KOs) 167.2, Jesus Lopez (2-0, 1 KO) 163.3

Hermans-Spencer, plus undercard bouts, will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT.

