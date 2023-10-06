Leigh Woods and Josh Warrington make weight for WBA featherweight title clash
Leigh Wood, The Ring’s No. 3-rated featherweight, made weight for his anticipated WBA title defense against former beltholder Josh Warrington, The Ring’s No. 8-rated contender. The battle-tested Englishmen clash on Saturday at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England. The entire card, including the Teri Harper-Cecilia Braekhus co-feature, will be streamed live on DAZN.
Below, courtesy of a Matchroom Boxing press release, is the card’s running order with the weights of each fighter.
6 x 3 mins International Bantamweight contest
KOBY MCNAMARA 117.8 lbs v FRANCISCO RODRIGUEZ 118.8 lbs
(Leeds, England) (Alfacar, Spain)
followed by
6 x 3 mins International Lightweight contest
CAMERON VUONG 137.4 lbs v ENGEL GOMEZ 138.1 lbs
(Bluth, England) (Chinandega, Nicaragua)
followed by
8 x 3 mins International Super-Bantamweight contest
NICO LEIVARS 123.5 lbs v RYAN WALKER 123.1 lbs
(Mansfield, England) (Newham, England)
followed by
19:00 LIVE ON DAZN
8 x 3 mins International Super-Welterweight contest
JUNAID BOSTAN 155.7 lbs v COREY MCCULLOCH 154.9 lbs
(Rotherham, England) (Arbroath, Scotland)
followed by
12 x 3 mins Final Eliminator For British Featherweight Title & WBA Continental Featherweight Title
HOPEY PRICE 125.3 lbs v CONNOR COGHILL 125.4 lbs
(Leeds, England) (Hull, England)
followed by
12 x 3 mins Final Eliminator for British Middleweight Title & WBA Intercontinental Middleweight Title
KIERON CONWAY 159.6 lbs v LINUS UDOFIA 159.4 lbs
(Northampton, England) (Luton, England)
followed by
10 x 2 mins WBA & WBO Super-Welterweight World Titles
TERRI HARPER 150.4 lbs v CECILIA BRAEKHUS 153.9 lbs
(Denaby Main, England) (Bergen, Norway)
followed by
12 x 3 mins WBA Featherweight World Title
LEIGH WOOD 125.7 lbs v JOSH WARRINGTON 125.3 lbs
(Nottingham, England) (Leeds, England)
