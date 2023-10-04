New ballots for the Int. Boxing Hall of Fame feature a wide range of stars from around the globe

The International Boxing Hall of Fame, Canastota, New York. Photo: Alex Menendez/Getty Images

The International Boxing Hall of Fame released 2024 election ballots to an international panel of voters on October 1st.

Members of the Boxing Writers Association of America and boxing historians from around the world cast votes. Voters from Japan, England, Canada, Argentina, Australia, The Netherlands, Germany, Mexico and the United States are among those who will participate in the election process.

Inductees will be named in the following categories: Men’s Modern (last bout no earlier than 1989), “Early Era” Old-Timer (last bout no earlier than 1893; no later than 1942), Non-Participant (men and women who have made contributions to the sport apart from roles as boxers or observers, based upon a candidate’s achievements and contributions in their particular field), Observer (print and media journalists, media executives and producers, publishers, writers, historians, record keepers, statisticians, photographers, artists and screenwriters), Women’s Modern (last bout no earlier than 1989) and Women’s Trailblazer (last bout no later than 1988).

“The annual ballot mailing is a special time for the sport of boxing,” said Executive Director Edward Brophy. “There is tremendous anticipation as the Hall of Fame and the worldwide boxing community anxiously await the results to determine who will join the list of boxing immortals.”

Appearing on the men’s modern ballot for the first time are lightweight champion Artur Grigorian (Uzbekistan), 38-1, 23 KOs; bantamweight champion Veeraphol Sahaprom (Thailand), 66-4-2, 46 KOs; and bantamweight champion Shinsuke Yamanaka (Japan), 27-2-2, 19 KOs.

Three-division champion Daisy Lang (Bulgaria), 19-3-1, 7 KOs; light flyweight champion Esmeralda Moreno (Mexico), 35-12-2, 11 KOs; and super middleweight and heavyweight champion Natalya Ragozina (Kazakhstan), 22-0, 13 KOs, debut on the women’s modern ballot.

Welterweight Dick Nelson (Denmark), 100-21-20, 57 KOs, was added to the “early era” old timer ballot.

The trio of women making their first appearance on the women’s trailblazer ballot are bantamweight Graciela Casillas (USA); welterweight Gwen Gemini (USA); and welterweight Theresa Kibby (USA).

Manager Luis DeCubas, Sr. (Cuba); ringside physician Dr. Edwin “Flip” Homansky (USA); manager Jackie Kallen (USA); and publicist Fred Sternburg (USA) have been added to the non-participant ballot.

Columnist Tim Dahlberg (USA) and broadcaster John Rawling (UK) were added to the observer ballot.

Ballots were distributed October 1st and a press announcement will be made in early December to reveal results of the voting.

The Class of 2024 will be honored during the Hall of Fame Induction Weekend on June 6-9, 2024 in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota and nearby Turning Stone Resort. Many events are planned for the four-day celebration and the schedule of events and ticket application will be released soon.

A press release by the International Boxing Hall of Fame was used in this article.