Caroline Dubois remains unbeaten after a shutout win over Magali Rodriguez

BEN SHALOM BOXXER BREAKTHROUGH FIGHT NIGHT 30/09/2023 YORK HALL BETHNAL GREEN PIC LAWRENCE LUSTIG/BOXXER (PICS FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) IBO WORLD LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP CAROLINE DUBOIS v MAGALI RODRIGUEZ

Caroline Dubois remained unbeaten following a 10-round points win against Mexico’s Magali Rodriguez.

Dubois dominated the scorecards to a unanimous decision victory (98-89, 97-90, 99-88) at the historic York Hall, Bethnal Green and live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Dubois started to grow into the rhythm of the fight in the third round, landing some heavy body which hurt Rodriguez, forcing her to defend her torso as well as her head and thereby inadvertently opening up more opportunities for Dubois to land in all areas.

This led to a knockdown in the 6th round, a devastating right hook to Rodriguez’s jaw set up by a textbook one-two combination which allowed the hook to land perfectly.

A right hand left Rodriguez splayed out on the canvas on the edge of consciousness at the start of the 9th round, and Dubois was seconds away from a stoppage at multiple points across the round. But Rodriguez came back and fought hard across the rounds, firing off shots in bunches and landing some good shots.

“She came out swinging,” said Caroline Dubois to Sky Sports after the fight. “Even when I dropped her, she really wanted it and that was exactly what I needed. I think it was my career best performance in the ring, but there’s so much more for me to give. I really wanted the knockout, as you can tell. I’m 22. What’s going to happen when I’m 25, 26? I’m going to start knocking these girls spark out, I promise you.”

Earlier in the night, Viddal Riley soundly defeated Nathan Quarless by unanimous decision with scores of 100-90 across the board.

Riley took his professional record to 10 victories without defeat and claimed the English Championship with his flawless victory over a fellow unbeaten prospect in Quarless.

Viddal Riley said to Sky Sports after the fight: “I’m finally legitimate. I want to thank my whole team. I want to thank my whole team, especially my dad. It’s something he said I could achieve and we’re on our way so I’m very happy.”

Earlier, a horrific cut to the upper eye of Jeamie TKV ended this exciting clash as tough Brazilian Igor Macedo was too much for undefeated heavyweight prospect.

The heavyweight pair went back and forth for five rounds with both men having periods of success and landing heavy shots on the other, with neither man taking a step back across the fight.

TKV will be devastated to lose his undefeated record, and that loss coming from a doctor’s stoppage will add to the sting.

Igor Macedo said to Sky Sports after the fight that “I’m very happy because I saw that my opponent is strong but five fights, three knockouts, that’s disrespectful to me because I have 11 wins, 11 knockouts. But maybe I’ll come back, maybe we’ll have a rematch.”

Also, Callum Simpson gave an intelligent measured performance against a pitbull-like opponent in Jose Macias, who came in as a late replacement for Simpson and fought with unquestionable ferocity and determination.

The change of opponent makes the clinical nature of Simpson’s win even more impressive, winning every single round on every single judge’s scorecard and taking a knockdown along the way. Simpson used his jab well through the fight and never overcommitted, not once finding himself in unnecessary danger.

Callum Simpson said to Sky Sports after the fight: “Like I said, tonight you were going to see a much more measured, clinical performance. Nothing daft. There were a few times where I caught him with clean shots, but I didn’t rush in, put my shots together, and tried to keep my range. Even when I dropped him, I didn’t want to rush in.”

In other results, Francesca Hennessy stopped Sonia Klos in four rounds, and Stephen McKenna defeated Darren Tetley in six.

A press release by Boxxer was used in this article.