Canelo-Charlo undercard: Frank Sanchez stops Scott Alexander in four

Frank Sanchez got through an early wobbly moment to halt Scott Alexander. Photo by German Villasenor

LAS VEGAS – Frank Sanchez overcame a scare to record another knockout win.

Sanchez, The Ring’s No. 9-rated heavyweight, earned a knockout win over Scott Alexander after round four Saturday night during preliminary action at the T-Mobile Arena, prior to the main card headlined by Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo.

The 31-year-old Sanchez, who is originally from Guantanamo, Cuba and now residing in Miami, Florida, improved to 23-0, 16 knockouts.

Towards the end of the first round, a punch to the chin hurt Sanchez. Alexander attempted to follow up, but Sanchez was able to clench, preventing Alexander from landing anything flush again.

Moments into the second round, Sanchez recorded a knockdown of Alexander, who claimed to be pushed down to the canvas. Alexander continued to be game, but Sanchez’s punches began to take their toll.

During exchanges, Sanchez would inadvertently push down behind the head of Alexander, which drew a handful of verbal warnings from referee Robert Hoyle. Despite the inadvertent fouls, Sanchez continued to dictate the action.

Towards the end of round 4, a combination stunned Alexander. Moments before the bell sounded, Alexander’s corner told a commission member to stop the fight. Hoyle did not see or acknowledge the corner, and eventually the round ended. Alexander’s corner did tell Hoyle to stop the fight, saving Alexander from receiving further punishment.

Sanchez previously fought on April 8, knocking out Daniel Martz in the opening round.

Alexander, who resides in Los Angeles, falls to 17-6-2, 9 KOs. The 34-year-old has now lost three of his last four bouts.

In middleweight action, Terrell Gausha of Encino, California defeated KeAndre Leatherwood by majority decision.

One judge scored the bout 76-76, while the other two judges scored the bout 78-74 for Gausha, who improved to 24-3-1, 12 KOs.

Leatherwood was game and found some success on the inside during exchanges, but Gausha landed the more-effective punches throughout the fight.

The 34-year-old Leatherwood, who resides in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, drops to 23-9-1, 13 KOs.

Former WBC light heavyweight titleholder Oleksandr Gvozdyk knocked out Isaac Rodrigues in the second round.

A punch to the body dropped Rodrigues to the canvas. Rodrigues did beat the count, but referee Tony Weeks waved the fight off at 54 seconds.

Gvozdyk, who is originally from Kharkiv, Ukraine and now resides in Camarillo, California, has now won his last three fights since losing to Artur Beterbiev in October 2019. Gvozdyk would lose the WBC title in the process.

In his previous fight on May 7, Gvozdyk stopped Ricards Bolotniks in the sixth round.

Rodrigues, who resides in Ananindeua, Brazil, falls to 28-5, 22 KOs. The 38-year-old has split his last six bouts.

Non-televised preliminary action

In a clash of unbeaten middleweights, Joeshon James (7-0-2, 4 KOs) of Sacramento fought to a majority decision draw against Kazakhstan’s Abilkhan Amankul.

One judge scored the bout 39-37 for Amankul (4-0-1, 4 KOs), while the other two judges scored the bout 38-38.

In the opening bout of the card, fringe junior welterweight contender Gabriel Valenzuela (28-3-1, 17 KOs) knocked out Yeis Solano of Colombia at 2:33 of round six.

Valenzuela, who resides in Guadalajara, Mexico, dropped Solano once in rounds one, four and ended matters in the sixth round.

Solano falls to 15-3, 10 KOs.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

