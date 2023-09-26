Devin Haney set to take on Regis Prograis in mega-bout in San Francisco on Dec. 9

Devin Haney (left) takes on Regis Prograis (right) on Dec. 9

Devin Haney and Regis Prograis will clash in a junior welterweight blockbuster at Chase Center in San Francisco, California on Saturday December 9, live on DAZN PPV in North America and on DAZN worldwide.

Haney (30-0 15 KOs) returns to his Bay Area roots in his quest to become a two-weight world champion, moving up from 135lbs having become Ring champion after beating George Kambosos Jr in Australia in June 2022, and then successfully defended his crown twice, once in a rematch in October. He then took on modern-day legend Vasiliy Lomachenko in Las Vegas in May, and now the San Francisco-born 24 year old can make more history in his first fight on his home turf.

Prograis (29-1 24 KOs) puts his WBC title on the line for the second time after successfully seeing off the Danielito Zorrilla on his New Orleans home patch in his first defense in April. ‘Rougarou’ became a two-time holder of the green and gold belt in November when he knocked out Jose Zepeda in the 11th round in Carson, California – and the 34 year old returns to The Golden State to face the former Ring magazine lightweight king.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Haney. “It’s been a dream of mine to fight in my hometown. I’m excited for the opportunity to become two-division World champion in The City [The Bay] where it all started. The energy in the building is going to be electric. I haven’t fought at home since I was an amateur, so I’m looking for my city to show up and show out.

“As a kid, I always envisioned fighting at The Oracle in Oakland. Now with Chase Center, I have two dream locations with a bridge between them. So, my first order of business is to blow the roof off Chase Center on December 9 with an amazing event. I picked a focused and hungry champion to invite to my hometown. Regis is going to be trying to knock me out and that’s exactly what I need him to be trying to do. This is what you do when you are the youngest promoter in boxing. I’m the real face of boxing. December 9. Legacy and money.

“On paper this is a tough fight because it’s my first fight at a heavier weight division. I’m comfortable with the plan have. God willing, I’m going to be stronger and faster than ever. I’m going to dominate him, and the welterweight division will be put on notice.

“It’s never personal, this is a business at the end of the day. We’re two gentlemen at the end of the day, but when we get in the ring, we don’t have respect for each other. I’m going to go in in there and do my job.”

“Finally, we’re ready to go on Saturday, December 9 and I can’t wait to put on a show,” said Prograis. “I’ve already started training camp and I’ll be more than ready to do what I do best.

“Devin has done well at 135lbs but I’m the best in the world at 140lbs and I will prove that once again!

“Since my last fight they mentioned Devin’s name and that’s the only person I’ve had on my mind. I will not only beat him, but I will beat him up. I will hurt this kid. It’s nothing he can do that’s going to stop me from dominating. It’s going to be a massacre. Again, I will hurt him.”

“It’s been quite a journey from East Oakland,” said Bill Haney, Devin’s father and trainer. “Everything us represents “The Bay.” Strong and independent. It’s surreal to finally get a chance to go home where The Dream started.

“We’re taking this fight seriously. Regis is a tough guy from New Orleans. He’s a two-time champion with KO power, so he speaks with confidence. I’m anticipating a sharp strong Devin Haney at 140 lbs. This is why this is an exciting matchup.

“This fight shows the level of competition Devin is going after, and there’s no built-in excuse for either fighter. They both need to fight each other to get where they’re going. It’s a winner-take-all.”

“Regis will show that he is the best 140lb boxer in the world,” said Bobby Benton, Regis’ trainer. “He will get to show all of his skills and also his IQ against Haney.”

“I am thrilled that we can finally get our teeth into talking about one of the best fights of 2023,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “The build-up to this one is going to be like the fight itself – intense, fiery, and explosive. There is no love lost between them and bragging rights alone are a huge prize on offer, but with Regis wanting to prove he’s the man to beat at 140lbs and Devin aiming to become a two-weight World champion as a homecoming hero, the stakes simply couldn’t be higher on what promises to be an electric night of action in San Francisco.”

