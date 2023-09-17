William Zepeda pummels Mercito Gesta, wins by sixth round stoppage

Photo from Golden Boy Promotions

William Zepeda emerged victorious on Mexican Independence Day, pummeling veteran Mercito Gesta to a sixth-round stoppage win in their lightweight bout at the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California.

A look back at the scintillating performance by @WilliamZepeda2 in our Get In The Zone segment presented by @Autozone 🔥#ZepedaGesta pic.twitter.com/utRcyUbE0v — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 17, 2023

The fight was all Zepeda’s (29-0, 25 knockouts) way from the opening bell as he took the initiative early on, letting his hands go and connecting. The veteran Gesta (34-4-3, 17 KOs) had a moment in the closing seconds of the round as he connected with a solid counter right.

Gesta suffered a cut above his right eye in round two as Zepeda continued to apply the pressure. Zepeda had Gesta backing away in round three and connected precisely inside as he appeared to be breaking down the Filipino. Zepeda had Gesta pinned up against the ropes in the fourth as referee Jack Reiss appeared to be keeping a close eye on the Filipino’s cut.

Zepeda, The Ring’s No. 7-rated lightweight, continued his attack in the fifth as Gesta was gassed and limited with his punches. An overwhelming and unanswered attack by Zepeda forced referee Jack Reiss to step in and stop the fight at 1:31 of the sixth.

With the win Zepeda of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico now stands waiting for his shot at being one of the top lightweights. After the fight he went on to call out Devin Haney. The loss snaps a two-fight winning streak for the San Diego-based Filipino Gesta.

The bout headlined a Golden Boy Promotions card which was broadcast live on DAZN.

Victor Morales Wins Tough Battle vs. Edwin Palomares

Victor Morales and Edwin Palomares celebrated Mexican Independence Day in the best way as the boxers of Mexican descent collaborated in a tough co-main event which thrilled the fans.

It was Morales (19-0-1, 9 KOs) of Vancouver, Washington who emerged victorious over Mexico City’s Edwin Palomares (18-5-2, 9 KOs) by unanimous decision, by the scores of 100-90 and 99-91, which were not in line with the bout’s action, and a more reasonable 96-94.

Ripping away with a combination to start, Morales connected as Palomares pressed. The Mexico City fighter came out aggressive in round two as Morales boxed, kept his distance connecting with one-two combinations as Palomares kept coming. In the third, Palomares closed some distance and kept Morales close, landing with straight rights and backing the Northwest fighter. Morales could not keep Palomares away in the fourth, despite connecting with solid punches up top, Palomares kept coming and worked as Morales retreated to close the round. Circling the ring in the fifth, Morales boxed ripped with combinations as Palomares kept coming and bringing the pressure.

Neither Morales or Palomares are taking a backseat 👀#ZepedaGesta pic.twitter.com/2Zr6nZoIX0 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 17, 2023

The non-stop pressure from Palomares wasn’t making it easy for Morales as it continued in the sixth, Morales suffered a nasty cut on his left eye from a punch as Palomares was on the hunt. Before beginning the seventh, the ringside physician looked at Morales momentarily as the fight resumed. Palomares did not stop coming, targeting the cut as Morales kept his distance letting his hands go but the Mexican was relentless. Staying busy and keeping his distance, Morales avoided Palomares’s attack and fended off with the jab.

With the final two rounds possibly determining the winner, it was Palomares that kept pressure as Morales let his hands go and stood busy in the ninth. Sensing the urgency to determine the winner, the final round it was Palomares applying the pressure as Morales kept the distance and boxed, the Mexico City fighter was making it a street fight doing anything he can to pull away, but Morales connected with big punches. What a finish it was as Palomares and Morales battled to the final bell.

Victor Morales looking to close the show in the final minute 💥#ZepedaGesta pic.twitter.com/EYyp9HvzZi — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 17, 2023

