Fight Night Program – Week of Sept. 14-20

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, September 15 – American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez – featherweight – 12 rounds

A tough title defense for Lopez that was briefly in peril when Gonzalez originally weighed in at 126.4 pounds. Nevertheless, Gonzalez returned to the scale two hours later and he will finally be eligible to pick up the IBF trinket if he defeats the heavy-handed incumbent. Good luck with that!

Xander Zayas vs. Roberto Valenzuela Jr. – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

The unbeaten Zayas has enjoyed a smooth ride with Top Rank at the helm, and now it’s time to bring up the heat. Valenzuela will be the right man for the job at this stage.

Also on this card:

Emiliano Vargas vs. Alejandro Guardado – lightweight – 6 rounds

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Antonio Moran – lightweight – 10 rounds

Omar Aguilar vs. Julio Luna Avila – welterweight – 8 rounds

Tiger Johnson vs. Ricardo Quiroz – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+

Friday, September 15 – Auditorio Gutierrez Moreno, Tijuana, Mexico

Angel Fierro vs. Brayan Zamarripa – lightweight – 10 rounds

Erika Cruz vs. Melissa Oddessa Parker – women’s junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Sabrina Perez vs. Skye Nicolson – women’s featherweight – 10 rounds

Kevin Barron Crespo vs. Christian Olivo – featherweight – 10 rounds

Carlos Garcia vs. Daniel Pena – welterweight – 8 rounds

Federico Pacheco Jr. vs. Carlos Cardenas – heavyweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Friday, September 15 – Boeing Center, San Antonio

Rafael Pedroza vs. Ramon Cardenas – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Mirco Cuello vs. Rudy Garcia – featherweight – 10 rounds

Freudis Rojas vs. Saul Bustos – welterweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: Showtime

Friday, September 15 – John Marshall Ballroom, Richmond, Va.

Jerry Forrest vs. Robert Hall Jr. – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Dusty Hernandez Harrison vs. Ronald Montes – light heavyweight – 6 rounds

Glenn Dezurn vs. Ernesto Guerrero – bantamweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: FITE+

Friday, September 15 – Live Casino, Philadelphia

Joey Dawejko vs. Colby Madison, rematch – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Brendan O’Callaghan vs. DeWayne Williams – middleweight – 6 rounds

Muhammad Robinson vs. Najeem Johns – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Quadir Albright vs. DeMarcus Layton – welterweight – 6 rounds

Saturday, September 16 – Commerce Casino, Commerce, Calif.

William Zepeda vs. Mercito Gesta – lightweight – 12 rounds

Zepeda is an unbeaten KO artist who has been clamoring for a title shot, and Gesta (a former title challenger himself) is one of the last roadblocks in his path towards that goal. One of the most intriguing bouts of the weekend.

Also on this card:

Victor Morales vs. Edwin Palomares – featherweight – 10 rounds

Yokasta Valle vs. Maria Santizo – women’s strawweight – 10 rounds

Darius Fulghum vs. Ricardo Luna – light heavyweight – 8 rounds

Eric Priest vs. Simon Madsen – middleweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, September 16 – Red Owl Perf. Center, Brampton, Canada

Carlos Nava vs. Armando Ramirez – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Zamig Atakishiyev vs. Jorge Sevilla – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Mathusan Mahindas vs. Israel Martinez Arciniega – lightweight – 6 rounds

PG Tondo vs. Eder Clervoix – junior bantamweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, September 16 – Arizona Federal Theater, Phoenix

Danny Barrios vs. Jeronil Borres – junior featherweight – 8 rounds

Jesus Ibarra vs. Edward Ceballos – junior lightweight – 6 rounds

Monday, September 18 – Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan

Kenshiro Teraji vs. Hekkie Budler – junior flyweight – 12 rounds

Teraji is one of Japan’s finest, but South Africa’s Budler already knows how it feels to score a major upset in Japan after defeating Ryoichi Taguchi back in 2018 to pick up one of his many belts, and he will be trying to turn back the clock and do it again this time.

Also on this card:

Junto Nakatani vs. Argi Cortes – junior bantamweight – 12 rounds

Anthony Olascuaga vs. Giemel Magramo – junior flyweight – 8 rounds

Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Luis Guzman Torres – junior featherweight – 8 rounds

Takumu Tamagawa vs. Hayato Yokoyama – junior featherweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Wednesday, September 20 – Whitesands Events Center, Plant City, Fla.

Batyrzhan Jukembayev vs. Hugo Alberto Roldan – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Kazakhstan’s Jukembayev takes on Argentina’s Hugo Alberto Roldan in a duel between once-beaten contenders trying to regroup and continue their paths towards greater challenges. Lots of knockouts between the two of them. Should be fun.

Also on this card:

Lester Martinez vs. Lionell Thompson – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Clay Waterman vs. Kareem Hackett – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Ismael Villarreal vs. John David Martinez – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ProBox TV

