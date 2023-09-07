Demond Nicholson aims to become Christian Mbilli’s worst nightmare on Friday

Demond Nicholson - Photo by Vincent Ethier (Eye of The Tiger)

Power-punching Demond Nicholson could potentially be a problem for rising super middleweight contender Christian Mbilli when they collide in a scheduled 10-round contest at Lac Leamy Casino, Gatineau, Canada on Friday.

Nicholson, who has been a professional for a decade and shared the ring in losing efforts with the likes of Edgar Berlanga (UD 8) and Demetrius Andrade (UD 10), is ready to upset a lot of plans.

“I this is the perfect fight for me at this point in my career,” Nicholson (26-5-1, 22 knockouts) told The Ring. “I need a fight to show I am a top contender, I belong at the top and I think this fight puts me there because the things he’s done. I can brag a little bit instead of just speaking about the top fighters.”

The 30-year-old American expects there to be fireworks.

“When you look at it, I have nothing to lose,” he said. “Why not go in there and leave it all on the line? On paper, this is going to be a stoppage, it doesn’t go 10-rounds.”

Nicholson watched Mbilli’s most recent fight with Carlos Gongora in March and thought Mbilli won, he had a different opinion and feels if he is presented with those opportunities he can emerge victorious.

“I thought he got beat by Gongora,” he said. “I think in that fight, he learnt a lot against Gongora. Gongora made a lot of mistakes he should have capitalized on. In the second round Gongora dropped him but didn’t pick up on.

“I’m an all around boxer, I can box, I can move, I can mix inside, I was taught well. We do like to come forward. It’s going to be fun. Very dynamic. I’m going to break things down, things I haven’t done before.”

Nicholson had been preparing to face Mbilli on the undercard of Artur Beterbiev-Callum Smith in Quebec City only for Beterbiev to need surgery on his jaw, postponing the contest.

He appreciates that after a 14-week camp in Baltimore and sparring in nearby Washington D.C. the fight was only moved back a few weeks and aims to show out tomorrow.

“This fight for me is a big change to my career, new beginnings, look to see lots of fun,” he said with a grin. “I know he’s going to come swinging, trying to risk it all and he’s got me making it fun.”

Mbilli (24-0, 20 knockouts), rated at No. 3 by The Ring at super middleweight, represented France at the 2016 Olympics, losing to eventual gold medalist Arlen Lopez at the quarterfinal stage. He moved to Canada and, after taking the usual steps, has worked his way up the rankings, impressively dominating Ronald Ellis (UD 10), scoring an eye-catching knockout over former title challenger Nadjib Mohammedi (KO 5), blitzing DeAndre Ware (KO 2) and, most recently, engaged in a thrill-a-minute war with Carlos Gongora (UD 10).

There is a lot of combustibility in this fight and as Nicholson says the fight looks like it will end inside the distance. It should be exciting and while Mbilli will be favored but it is a dangerous fight.

Mbilli-Nicholson, plus undercard bouts, will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT.

ALSO ON RINGTV:

Christian Mbilli believes victory over Demond Nicholson will put title shot within reach – The Ring (ringtv.com)

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected].

Follow @AnsonWainwright