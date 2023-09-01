Errol Spence activates clause for Terence Crawford rematch, according to Brian McIntyre

Photo by Mikael Ona for The Ring.

Looks like a rematch between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence is indeed in the works.

Spence has exercised the rematch clause to face Crawford once more according to Crawford’s trainer Bryan ‘Bomac’ McIntyre, who broke the news on Thursday during an interview with Pro Boxing Fans.

“Spence activated his rematch,” said McIntyre following a question. “That’s confirmed, but we don’t have a date and stuff like that.”

The rematch between Crawford and Spence could take place during the last two months of this year or the first quarter of 2024.

A venue has also not been announced and is likely still being ironed out. The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where the first fight occurred on July 29, is the likely frontrunner, including the nearby MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The rematch between Crawford and Spence will likely take place at junior middleweight (154-pound limit). Spence has said in pre- and post-fight interviews that he had difficulties making the welterweight limit and that the first fight with Crawford would be his last at 147 pounds.

In one of the more-highly anticipated fights over the last several years, Crawford dropped Spence three times, winning by stoppage in the ninth round. Crawford dropped Spence once in round two and twice more during the seventh round. It was a dominant performance by Crawford, who remained unbeaten (40-0, 31 knockouts) and became the Ring Magazine welterweight champion.

Crawford also became the undisputed champion, adding Spence’s WBC, IBF and WBA world title belts to his WBO world title.

The 35-year-old was the slight betting favorite heading into the fight against Spence.

Spence, who resides in Desoto, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, dropped to 28-1, 22 KOs with the loss to Crawford.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

