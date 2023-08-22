Eumir Marcial puts pro career on hold to pursue 2024 Olympics

Marcial holding his Olympic bronze medalis. Photo by Ou Dongqu/Xinhua via Getty Images

Filipino middleweight prospect Eumir Marcial will put his pro career on hold to pursue his dream of winning a gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Marcial, a 27-year-old from Zamboanga City, Philippines, has a 4-0 (2 knockouts) record. He won the bronze at the 2020 Games in Tokyo and silver at the 2019 World Championships, but fell short of the ultimate prize in both tournaments.

In preparation for the Olympics, Marcial will join the Philippine national team’s training camp in Canberra, Australia and compete at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 through October 8.

This time, Marcial will be stepping up in weight, competing at the 80-kilogram (176-pound) weight class after the 75-kilogram (165-pound) weight class was removed from competition. The top two boxers in that weight class will qualify for the Olympics.

“I’ve made a decision to realign my focus, announcing my withdrawal from my upcoming professional fight here in the United States. My decision has been driven by my commitment to represent the Philippines in the highly anticipated Paris 2024 Olympics,” said Marcial, who is promoted by MP Promotions and TGB Promotions.

“I am very grateful to my promoters Mr. Manny Pacquiao, Mr. Al Haymon, and MP Promotions President Mr. Sean Gibbons for allowing me to pursue my Olympic dream despite having a contractual obligation in the professionals.”

Marcial last fought professionally in February, dropping Ricardo Villalba twice for a second round technical knockout win at the Alamodome in San Antonio. He is trained by Jorge Capetillo in Las Vegas.

Currently pole vaulter EJ Obiena is the only Filipino athlete qualified for the Olympics in 2024.

“Eumir has the blessing of Manny Pacquiao and everyone involved with his professional boxing career to pursue his Olympic dream,” said MP Promotions President Sean Gibbons. “During his 2021 training camp in Hollywood, California, Manny would stay up to watch Eumir’s Olympic bouts. Manny was so excited for his success as were the Philippines and Filipinos around the world. We admire Eumir’s resolve and look forward to Eumir bringing Olympic glory to the Philippines and his countrymen.”