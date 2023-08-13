Anthony Joshua: Any time’s a good time to fight Deontay Wilder

Could one of the biggest fights and events that can be made in boxing be getting closer to becoming a reality?

As soon as former two-time unified heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua knocked out late-substitute Robert Helenius in Round 7 of their main event at O2 Arena in London on Saturday, the subject (posed by the media) turned to a much-hoped-for showdown with former WBC titleholder Deontay Wilder.

The 33-year-old British superstar didn’t avoid the question, but he didn’t make the anticipated clash with the American KO king the be-all-end-all or commit to a time frame, although his promoter did, during the post-fight press conference.

“Any time’s a good time to fight [Wilder]” said the former holder of the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles. “It’s only a fight. It don’t matter who it is. It could’ve been Wilder eight years ago or Wilder now. It is what it is at the end of the day.

“There’s no worry to me when it is. I’m just happy that we can get the fight going, and I think people appreciate that. I’m doing my best to keep heavyweight boxing on the map.”

Added his promoter Eddie Hearn: “We believe he can go and beat Deontay Wilder. Prince Khalid and Skills Challenge (the Saudi patron and organization that would bankroll the fight) are here tonight. We’ll look to try and close that deal over the next couple of days. Josh is ready for that fight.

“That’s the ambition of the team. Whether you back Josh, whether you think he can do it or he can’t, things have changed. He’s now a mature heavyweight. I know everyone wants to see first, second, third-round KOs, but against Helenius he took his time and delivered one of the knockouts of the year.”

