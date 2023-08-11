Fight Night Program – Week of Aug. 11-16

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-todate information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, August 11 – Overtime Elite Arena, Atlanta

Albert Bell vs. Presco Carcosia – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

The unbeaten Bell is not exactly a knockout artist, but he is more than ready to take on bigger and better opposition, and he will have a solid test in Carcosia as he waits for the winner of the Navarrete-Valdez fight on Saturday to see whether he can lure him into a title bout.

Also on this card:

Raul Salomon vs. Tyker Howard – middleweight – 8 rounds

David Navarro vs. D’Angelo Fuentes – featherweight – 6 rounds

Stephanie Chavez vs. Devany Cuevas – women’s junior bantamweight – 6 rounds

Giovanni Marquez vs. Nicky Vitone – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Friday, August 11 – Ambassador Club, St. Louis

Vaughn Alexander vs. Brian Damian Chaves – middleweight – 10 rounds

Joshua Temple vs. Milton Nunez – heavyweight – 6 rounds

Brandon Martin vs. Andre August – cruiserweight – 6 rounds

Quontez McRath vs. Armondo Reeves – middleweight – 6 rounds

Saturday, August 12 – O2 Arena, London

Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius – heavyweight – 12 rounds

After his original opponent Dillian Whyte was forced out of the fight due to a positive drug test, Helenius stepped up to the plate on less than a week’s notice and is now facing Joshua at home in what I say is an upgrade from the original proposal. The freakishly tall Helenius can pop, and the fact that he’s fresh off a third-round stoppage win just seven days before this fight is a plus, not a hindrance. Should be an interesting fight while it lasts.

Also on this card:

Filip Hrgovic vs. Demsey McKean – heavyweight – 12 rounds

Derek Chisora vs. Gerald Washington – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Johnny Fisher vs. Harry Armstrong – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Campbell Hatton vs. Tom Answell – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Maisey Rose Courtney vs. Gemma Ruegg – women’s flyweight – 6 rounds

George Liddard vs. Bas Oosterweghel – middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, August 12 – Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Ariz.

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez – junior lightweight – 12 rounds

Navarrete’s longer reach and higher level of aggression could be deciding factors for a lot of people, but Valdez’s better knowledge of boxing fundamentals and his relentless style will make this fight even more intriguing. It should be the fight of the week, easily.

Also on this card:

Lindolfo Delgado vs. Jair Valtierra – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Willie Jake Jr. – heavyweight – 6 rounds

Sergio Rodriguez vs. Eduardo Ayala – super middleweight – 6 rounds

Ricardo Ruvalcaba vs. Adrian Orban – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Antonio Mireles vs. Dajuan Calloway – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+

Saturday, August 12 – MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Md.

Melvin Lopez vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez – bantamweight – 12 round

Rodriguez is vying to become a two-time IBF bantamweight titleholder when he faces once-beaten Melvin Lopez in an interesting high-stakes bout.

Also on this card:

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Kent Cruz – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Travon Marshall vs. Gabriel Maestre – welterweight – 10 rounds

Marcus Browne vs. Adrian Taylor – cruiserweight – 10 rounds

Michael Angeletti vs. Jonathan Lopez Marcano – bantamweight – 10 rounds

Jesse Hart vs. Elio Trosch – light heavyweight –10 rounds

Jose Benavidez Jr. vs. Sladan Janjanin – middleweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: Showtime

Saturday, August 12 – Mohegan Sun Casino, Uncasville, Conn.

Chordale Booker vs. Nicolas Hernandez – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Jaime Clampitt vs. Josefina Vega – women’s junior lightweight – 8 rounds

