Albert Bell takes on Presco Carcosia tonight with an eye on the winner of Navarrete-Valdez

Bell on the attack against Mark Barnaldez. Photo by Mikey Williams/ Top Rank

Like several boxing fans this Saturday, Albert Bell will be watching the Emanuel Navarrete-Oscar Valdez fight.

Bell will be fighting the winner, sooner or later, and believes that the belt will go around his waist, regardless who the winner is.

The southpaw Bell, in the meantime, has business to take care of tonight, as he squares off against Presco Carcosia at the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The eight-round bout will headline a card that will stream live on DAZN (7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT).

Bell (23-0, 6 knockouts), who is rated No. 10 by The Ring at 130 pounds, was victorious in his last bout on August 11, defeating William Encarnacion by unanimous decision in his hometown of Toledo, Ohio. He will be part of the new Overtime Boxing series that debuted last Friday, which will run on four consecutive Fridays in August. Overtime is best known for its basketball league, featuring top high school and collegiate-age players.

Overtime Boxing includes unique features in their fights, including bonuses to the winner for knockout victories in the opening and final rounds of each fight. Should the fight be declared a draw on the scorecards, a bonus round would take place to determine the winner.

Bell is appreciative of the opportunity to perform on a new platform.

“I’m very motivated,” Bell told The Ring Thursday morning. “I love fighting at home, but it’s always great to have a change of scenery too and build fan bases.”

The 30-year-old Bell is currently rated No. 2 by The WBO. He is next in line to face the winner of the Navarrete-Valdez fight. Navarrete is making the first defense of the WBO title he won on February 3 against Liam Wilson.

Bell is confident he has the style to face and defeat either Navarrete or Valdez.

“To be honest, I don’t know who wins,” said Bell, who is promoted by Vick Green. “I think it’s a 50-50 fight between those guys. I think I have the perfect style to match up against both of them to get the job and take over that (WBO) world title (belt).”

Bell was once promoted by Top Rank, but both amicably split in August 2021, reportedly after none of the top junior lightweight fighters Top Rank wanted to face Bell. At 6’0” and with a long reach, some fighters view Bell as a high risk, low reward fight.

That does not bother Bell, who believes as long as he continues winning, top contenders must be mandated to face him in world title elimination fights or world titleholders must defend their belt against him.

“I believe it’s a curse and a blessing,” said Bell. “It’s a testament to the type of fighter I am. My skill-set and my ability (of) what I can do in the ring, but it is frustrating at times. That’s all behind us now and we’re looking to put our best foot forward and become (a) world champion within my next fight or after that.

“I feel I’m absolutely the best at 130 pounds. I feel like I’ve been the best at 130 pounds for the past few years. The reason I feel like that is I feel like the proof is in the pudding. If I wasn’t, I’d be easy pickings for someone to get my record on theirs. They know the risk that they take by getting in the ring with me. Once I do get those guys in the ring, I’ll show why I’ve been avoided for so long.”

Bell is on the cusp of fighting for a world title belt. Carcosia (11-2-1, 9 KOs), who resides in General Santos City in the Philippines, stands in his way. The 27-year-old Carcosia defeated Arnel Baconaje by split-decision in his last bout on February 26.

While demonstrating a solid skill-set and willingness to face the top fighters, Bell is grateful he has arrived at this point in his career. He cannot wait to fight for a world title belt and show what he is really capable of.

“I’m very excited. I believe it’s long overdue. It’s been a long time coming. I’m finally about to get what I feel I deserve and it’s a beautiful time for boxing and my career.

“I deserve to be in a world title fight.”

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

