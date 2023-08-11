Belgian heavyweight Michael Pirotton stops unbeaten Walter Burns after 3 in NYC

Photo by David Algranati/The Fight Photos

Heavyweight prospect Michael Pirotton picked up the biggest win of his career on Thursday, stopping the previously unbeaten Walter Burns after the third round of their eight-round scheduled bout at Sony Hall in New York City.

The 27-year-old Pirotton (8-0, 4 knockouts) of Liege, Belgium was in command throughout, using his height and reach to land straight punches on Burns (7-1, 5 KOs) while avoiding the wild swings of the 41-year-old Michigan resident.

Burns, who had made a name for himself in his last bout, stopping the previously unbeaten Moses Johnson in one round on the undercard of a ShoBox broadcast in June, didn’t have any of that same magic in this bout. Burns remained on his stool after the third round as he clutched his left shoulder.

The heavyweight bout headlined a card promoted by Boxing Insider Promotions.

In the co-featured bout, Andy Dominguez (10-0, 6 KOs) overcame a tough challenge from previously unbeaten Ghanaian boxer Mohammed Aryeetey (7-1-1, 5 KOs), winning a majority decision in their six-round flyweight bout. One judge had the fight even, while the other two had it 58-56 in favor of Dominguez.

The 25-year-old Dominguez of the South Bronx by way of Mexico, was the aggressor throughout, using his overhand right to make an impact on Aryeetey early on. Aryeetey was able to use his counterpunching to slow down Dominguez’s aggression, particularly in the fourth round.

“I didn’t sleep on him because I know he’s hungry as well. I definitely have a lot to work on but I feel like I won,” said Dominguez afterwards.

Former amateur star Christina Cruz (5-0) made it look easy in her New York City homecoming, outboxing Nancy Franco (19-18-2, 5 KOs) to a one-sided unanimous decision win. One judge had it a shutout at 80-72, while the other two scored it 79-73 in their eight-round flyweight bout. The win was the second of the year for Cruz, who grew up walking distance from the venue in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood.

Cruz, 40, holds the record for most New York Golden Gloves titles at 10.

In the bout’s opening fight, Gian Garrido (10-1, 7 KOs) suffered the first defeat of his pro career, losing by second round technical knockout to unheralded Dominican journeyman Edward Ulloa Diaz (14-5, 10 KOs) in their six-round scheduled middleweight bout. After a strong first round, Garrido of Flushing, N.Y. was dropped by a right hand high on the head from Diaz. Garrido beat the count and attempted to fight back but was drowned in power punches by Diaz, forcing a referee’s stoppage at the 48-second mark.

The win was the first for Diaz outside of his native country, having lost his last two bouts in America, including an eighth round stoppage defeat to Roberto Garcia in December and an eight round decision to Jimmy “Kilrain” Kelly in February.